I need help with this script:( Header, background, logo

HTML & CSS
#1

Okei so im very new to coding. and i will make a website where i have a background video with a logo in the center and a header menu on top center that is transparent. and i really dont know what im ding at this point. Can somone look at the script and help me understand what to do? or show me a better script?

And i dont know when to use CLASS and ID tags.

And this is my script: HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>test</title>
</head>

<video autoplay muted loop id="myVideo">
    <source src="TV.mp4" type="video/mp4">
  </video>

<body>

    
    <div class="overlay">
    <div class="nav">
        <img class="img"src="logo maad.png" alt="MAAD logo">
        <ul>
          <li class="home"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
          <li class="tutorials"><a href="#">Tutorials</a></li>
          <li class="about"><a href="#">About</a></li>
          <li class="news"><a href="#">Newsletter</a></li>
          <li class="contact"><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
        </ul>
      </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS:


body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  background: #ccc;
}
 
.nav ul {
  list-style: none;
  background-color: transparent;
  text-align: center;
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
    justify-content: center;
}
.nav li {
  font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
  font-size: 1.2em;
  line-height: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-bottom: 1px solid #888;
  
}
 
.nav a {
  text-decoration: none;
  color: #fff;
  display: block;
  transition: .3s background-color;
}
 
.nav a:hover {
  background-color: #005f5f;
}
 
.nav a.active {
  background-color: #fff;
  color: #444;
  cursor: default;
}
 
@media screen and (min-width: 600px) {
  .nav li {
    width: 120px;
    border-bottom: none;
    height: 50px;
    line-height: 50px;
    font-size: 1.4em;
  }
 
  /* Option 1 - Display Inline */
  .nav li {
    display: inline-block;
    margin-right: -4px;
  }
 
  #myVideo {
    position: fixed;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    min-width: 100%;
    min-height: 100%;
  }

  .overlay{
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;

}
#2

Just a very quick look.

Your link to the stylesheet should be after the <head> tag (and before the </head>). And your video tag needs to be within the body.