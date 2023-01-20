I need help with some kind of wildcard use in my script

JavaScript
#1

Hi I have a script that makes a field accept only numeric values and then gives an alert when someone tries to enter letters. This field is in a group that may be duplicated in the form. The field name is “text-15”. When the group gets duplicated, the new field of text-15 may be named something like “text-15-afkgevfgiuklhvlyiv”. The field always starts with “text-15” so a wildcard could be used but I don’t know anything about how to do this. Could someone help? I want to have this same function when the field is duplicated. My code is this:

<script type="text/javascript">
        $(document).ready(function() {
            $("#text-15").keypress(function (e) {
                if (e.which != 8 && e.which != 0 && (e.which < 48 || e.which > 57)) {
                    $('#number-message').addClass('d-block').removeClass('d-none');
                    return false;
                } else {
                    $('#number-message').addClass('d-none').removeClass('d-block');
                }
            });
        });
</script>
#2

You could add a class to the input and then just use that instead of the ID (assuming the class attribute is duplicated by your script).

Or you could use an attribute selector and check for a start value like this.

$(‘[id^="text-15"]’).keypress etc…