I need help with some kind of wildcard use in my script

Hi I have a script that makes a field accept only numeric values and then gives an alert when someone tries to enter letters. This field is in a group that may be duplicated in the form. The field name is “text-15”. When the group gets duplicated, the new field of text-15 may be named something like “text-15-afkgevfgiuklhvlyiv”. The field always starts with “text-15” so a wildcard could be used but I don’t know anything about how to do this. Could someone help? I want to have this same function when the field is duplicated. My code is this:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#text-15").keypress(function (e) {
if (e.which != 8 && e.which != 0 && (e.which < 48 || e.which > 57)) {
$('#number-message').addClass('d-block').removeClass('d-none');
return false;
} else {
$('#number-message').addClass('d-none').removeClass('d-block');
}
});
});
</script>