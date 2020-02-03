I need help with a very short vue script

I don’t know how familiar you guys are with vue, but here goes.
I am testing a very simple script.
When I click on an image I want a sound to play, and when I press “a” I want the same sound to play. very basic.
The first part works, but once I entered “created()” I got a parsing error “Unexpected token”.
I don’t understand what I did wrong here?
<body>
<div id="app">
<img src="images/crash.png" alt="drum" v-on:click="play1">
<audio ref="audioElm1" src="sounds/crash.mp3"></audio>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
new Vue({
el: '#app',
methods: {
play1: function() {
this.$refs.audioElm1.play();
},
created() {
document.addEventListener("keypress", (event) => {
case 65: this.$refs.audioElm1(event.key)
})
}
});