I need help with a clicker game

I am going to assume you are absolutely brand new to JavaScript and programming in general. So my first tip is to maybe read a tutorial or book on how JavaScript works first before trying to make your project.

One great free tutorial you can start with is https://www.w3schools.com/js/

The tutorial allows you to step-by-step learn the language and try things in real time with a series of interactive demos. I suggest you work your way through the language and try things out and when you get to the section on events, you will learn specifically what you need to know about counting button clicks.

For my second tip, I would maybe first tackle how to count clicks of the button for each user and not for everyone who visits the website. This is because to count everyone on the website, you are going to need to store the current click count on the server (like in a file or database) which involves a bit more than just JavaScript.

Start with the guide, play around and get familiar with the language and then you should be able to easily figure out how to get started with your idea.

If not, you will at least have some code you have written and worked out that you can then show us and we can help you out further.