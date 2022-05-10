I need help to understand select explain of request with subqueries

With laravel eloquent I got sql (Mysql 8.1) of products with filers on related cities and categories.
In both cases many-to many relations :

SELECT * 
    FROM `ts_products` 
    WHERE `ts_products`.`title` like '%no%'     AND `ts_products`.`status` = 'A'     AND ts_products.published_at >= '2022-04-01'     AND ts_products.published_at < '2022-04-21'     AND 
    EXISTS (  SELECT * 
    FROM `ts_products_cities` 
    WHERE `ts_products`.`id` = `ts_products_cities`.`product_id`     AND 
    EXISTS (  SELECT * 
    FROM `ts_cities` 
    WHERE `ts_products_cities`.`city_id` = `ts_cities`.`id`     AND `ts_cities`.`id` in ('3255', '3739', '4192', '5434', '4678', '3297', '4529', '4036', '3051', '4502')))     AND 
    EXISTS (  SELECT * 
    FROM `ts_products_categories` 
    WHERE `ts_products`.`id` = `ts_products_categories`.`product_id`     AND 
    EXISTS (  SELECT * 
    FROM `ts_categories` 
    WHERE `ts_products_categories`.`category_id` = `ts_categories`.`id`     AND `ts_categories`.`active` = '1')) 
    ORDER BY `regular_price` asc -- 17 rows are read

I got next explain analyze : https://prnt.sc/UpRBzl_AvkoY

  1. What Is “temporary table” ?

  2. What is “cost”? Some internal mysql value ? Can I have any use of it?

  3. What is “Remove duplicate ts_products rows ” ?

  4. What is flow is this request ? I understand some parts of it, but as it has subqueries I have difficulties in understanding it as
    a whole. How correctly to read.

  5. Why “actual time” has range values?

  6. How explain looks : https://prnt.sc/PjTaQkyE601a
    As in all cases keys are used it seemed to me good for performance, but what is type=“range” in first row?

Is there is a way to make performance of this request better ?

Thanks!