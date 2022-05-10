I need help to understand select explain of request with subqueries

With laravel eloquent I got sql (Mysql 8.1) of products with filers on related cities and categories.

In both cases many-to many relations :

SELECT * FROM `ts_products` WHERE `ts_products`.`title` like '%no%' AND `ts_products`.`status` = 'A' AND ts_products.published_at >= '2022-04-01' AND ts_products.published_at < '2022-04-21' AND EXISTS ( SELECT * FROM `ts_products_cities` WHERE `ts_products`.`id` = `ts_products_cities`.`product_id` AND EXISTS ( SELECT * FROM `ts_cities` WHERE `ts_products_cities`.`city_id` = `ts_cities`.`id` AND `ts_cities`.`id` in ('3255', '3739', '4192', '5434', '4678', '3297', '4529', '4036', '3051', '4502'))) AND EXISTS ( SELECT * FROM `ts_products_categories` WHERE `ts_products`.`id` = `ts_products_categories`.`product_id` AND EXISTS ( SELECT * FROM `ts_categories` WHERE `ts_products_categories`.`category_id` = `ts_categories`.`id` AND `ts_categories`.`active` = '1')) ORDER BY `regular_price` asc -- 17 rows are read

I got next explain analyze : https://prnt.sc/UpRBzl_AvkoY

What Is “temporary table” ? What is “cost”? Some internal mysql value ? Can I have any use of it? What is “Remove duplicate ts_products rows ” ? What is flow is this request ? I understand some parts of it, but as it has subqueries I have difficulties in understanding it as

a whole. How correctly to read. Why “actual time” has range values? How explain looks : https://prnt.sc/PjTaQkyE601a

As in all cases keys are used it seemed to me good for performance, but what is type=“range” in first row?

Is there is a way to make performance of this request better ?

Thanks!