I need help on removing items and formatting price from shopping cart

Hello friends, I have an ecommerce website I recently built using Html, CSS and JavaScript. I have added the major functionality I want the website to have except for two:

1.) Update Serial number when item/items are removed from the shopping cart

=> **Serial number when item/items are added to the shopping cart **

=> Serial no when item/items is removed from the cart { I need help resetting this}

2.) Format shopping cart items total amount with comma.

Live link:ems-gadgets.netlify.app

GitHub repo link: GitHub repo

#2

When an item is removed, the price is updated with this function:

// ********** update price ************
const updatePrice = () => {
  const cart_row = rowWrapper.children;
  let priceTotal = 0;
  for (let i = 0; i < cart_row.length; i++) {
    const element = cart_row[i];
    const price = element.querySelector('.col-3').innerText.replace('₦', '');
    let priceVal = parseFloat(price);
    let qtyVal = element.children[3].value;
    let itemQty = parseFloat(qtyVal);
    let totalAmt = priceVal * itemQty;
    totalAmt.toLocaleString();
    priceTotal += totalAmt;
  }
  cartTotal.innerText = `₦${priceTotal.toFixed(2)}`;
};

I hope inserting this within the ‘for’ loop would refresh the serial numbers:

element.children[0].innerText = i+1;

In the last statement of code above, change:

priceTotal.toFixed(2)

to:

priceTotal.toFixed(2).replace('.',',')
#3

Thanks for your timely response @Archibald, this second solution doesn’t still fix my problem… I want the priceTotal formatted with comma as thousand separator .
E.g :
₦1,234,567