I need help on removing items and formatting price from shopping cart

adefesoq: adefesoq: how do I get know what products users adds to their cart. Is there a way I can get notified??

I have no idea!

I see you are using Paystack and they have support available via the ‘payslack’ account on Slack. Another question you need to ask is how do you get to know where to deliver the items to. Also how do you charge for delivery?

Where did you get app.js file from? Is that from Paystack?

adefesoq: adefesoq: what do you think I can improve on https://ems-gadgets.netlify.app/

The area of a home page seen initially by a site visitor without scrolling is usually the most important part of any website, especially for websites selling things. You are wasting that important space where you could show what sort of things you sell, what special deals you have and why you are the best supplier to choose. (I am viewing your wesbite on a fairly large monitor, not on a smartphone)

You need to provide full descriptions and specifications for each item with a set of good photos. That usually means you need a web page for each item.

There are no prices shown near your ‘Add to cart’ buttons.

The ‘Remove from cart’ buttons do not work.

You show free delivery for order over $60. Shouldn’t that be in Naira currency?

“Providing a simulating online shopping experience” typo: “stimulating”.