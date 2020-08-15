I need help on Git/Github

Hello y’all, I seem to be struggling with Git/GitHub on VSCode as I’m new to it… Now to the problem, I have two repositories in my GitHub, I already pushed a project to “repo A” sometimes ago but while trying to push another project to “repo B” I get this error message.

“Can’t push to ref to remote. Try running ‘pull’ first to Integrate the changes”

The master seems to only pushes to “repo A” and not “repo B”… I did tried to pull first and push again. It doesn’t seems to work

How can I push this new project to a different repository? Thanks