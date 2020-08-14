I need help on Git/Github

#1

Hello y’all, I seem to be struggling with Git/GitHub on VSCode as I’m new to it… Now to the problem, I have two repositories in my GitHub, I already pushed a project to “repo A” sometimes ago but while trying to push another project to “repo B” I get this error message.

“Can’t push to ref to remote. Try running ‘pull’ first to Integrate the changes”

The master seems to only pushes to “repo A” and not “repo B”… I did tried to pull first and push again. It doesn’t seems to work

How can I push this new project to a different repository? Thanks

#2

I recently had a similar problem with not being to update an old resource and:

  1. “git cloned” the online resource to a new local directory
  2. copied all the old problematic local files to the recent cloned directory
  3. git add . // with trailing period
  4. git commit -m “message”
  5. git push

Checked and worked a treat… So deleted duplicate directory.

#3

Your question isn’t really clear to me. Is it one project you want to push to 2 repositories, or 2 projects you want to push to 2 different repositories?