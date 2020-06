Hello. My name is Luis. I am looking for a team of developers to help me with my site and mobile apps. The website is called lifemelon.me. It is a social network similar to MeWe and Facebook but we do not censor speech. We do not sell your personal information.

I would rather someone who spoke English perfect. An American teams would be great. If you know anybody or a team please write me back. If you are aware of any American companies that give a fair price please share with me.