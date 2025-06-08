I need advice selecting laptop for job

Hi,

I want to select laptop and now I select between

Dell Precision 7740 Workstation Laptop | 17.3" 1920x1080 FHD | Core i7-9750H - 512GB SSD Hard Drive - 32GB RAM - Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 | 6 cores @ 4.5 GHz - 4GB GDDR6

like at

https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Precision-7740-Laptop-17-3/dp/B095MGPPHY

and

Dell Precision 7760 Workstation Laptop PC 17.3 Inch FHD Intel Core i7-11850H Processor, 32GB Ram, 1TB NVMe SSD, HDMI, Thunderbolt, NVIDIA T1200 4GB GDDR6

like at

https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Precision-Workstation-i7-11850H-Thunderbolt/dp/B0BSVSDXY5

The configurations are similar, but the first is more expansive and with difference 8-core Processor and 6-core Processor in them.

I am PHP/JS - developer and usually I use ubuntu OS and I will install Kubuntu 24.04 on the new laptop.

I wonder if productivity with 8-core Processor for the first laptop would be very significant?

I do not want to overpay from one side, but from the other side I want to buy laptop not for next 1-2 year only…

What would you advice(if possible from your person expierence)…