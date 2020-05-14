I need a CSS file or a Html script for double accordion i mean 2 levels for beaking up the data as shown in below link.
If you can avoid external links that would be great.
Thank You very much in advance.
Regards
Vishnu
I need a CSS file or JS or a Html script for double accordion i mean 2 levels
I need a CSS file or a Html script for double accordion i mean 2 levels for beaking up the data as shown in below link.
Sorry, @vishnupantulu, but I’m not clear what it is you want.
You seem to be saying @coothead’s example is what you want, so can’t you just use the code from there? What is it that is missing from that example? (Apart from the fact it is not keyboard accessible.)