Hello guys, i made this app developing tool Iconify (https://www.iconify.pro/) with html, javascript and css. It solves some trouble when you are creating icons for your app.
Iconify is a handy and powerful application providing icons creating support for multiplatform(iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, Cordova, Web APP, macOS, iWatch, Windows Phone, Quasar). It allows app developers to create a whole set of icons in various sizes with just one click, extremely time-saving and convenient.
Is it useful? I am working on the apps, i can really use some advice. Thanks
I made this Iconify(with javascript, css and html), an app icon creator for multiplatform
Hello @emo16720, welcome to the forums.
I have temporarily unlisted your topic. This is a discussion forum and your post as it stands looks more like promotion than a request for help.
If you’re looking for feedback, I suggest you read the FAQ - in particular, the section entitled Can I get my site or code reviewed? and explain what it is you want reviewed.