I made an npm module based on IndexedDB

It’s 100% for me.

But about 80% for others?

===

I think IndexedDB is powerful. But unfamiliar concepts made me difficult, and I don’t want to consider these. But if I want to use IndexedDB, I need to consider it. These make my code long and complicated.

-DB version system and update

-Transaction life cycle

-Store and cursor separated according to purpose when using DB

I only deal small and simple SPAs and PWAs, so I didn’t have to deal with large DBs. I only need to use the most basic functions of the DB.

-find

-insert

-update

-delete

The already famous modules were disappointed in the following points.

-English or chinese document (I’m Not Good English)

-Unfamiliar interface.

I was already familiar with the Meteor framework and MongoDB, so I tried to use miniMongo, but the interfaces between minimongo and npm minimongo built into Meteor were different.

So I created a module based on the following criteria.

-Automatic setting for unfamiliar concepts

-Basic function support

-Mongodb style interface in meteor framework

I know that there is a fatal inconvenience in the module I made.

-Multi query not supported

-Option operators such as skip or sort are not supported

I intend to improve the fatal discomfort later.