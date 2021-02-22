I made an npm module based on IndexedDB

It’s 100% for me.
But about 80% for others?
===
I think IndexedDB is powerful. But unfamiliar concepts made me difficult, and I don’t want to consider these. But if I want to use IndexedDB, I need to consider it. These make my code long and complicated.
-DB version system and update
-Transaction life cycle
-Store and cursor separated according to purpose when using DB
I only deal small and simple SPAs and PWAs, so I didn’t have to deal with large DBs. I only need to use the most basic functions of the DB.
-find
-insert
-update
-delete
The already famous modules were disappointed in the following points.
-English or chinese document (I’m Not Good English)
-Unfamiliar interface.
I was already familiar with the Meteor framework and MongoDB, so I tried to use miniMongo, but the interfaces between minimongo and npm minimongo built into Meteor were different.
So I created a module based on the following criteria.
-Automatic setting for unfamiliar concepts
-Basic function support
-Mongodb style interface in meteor framework
I know that there is a fatal inconvenience in the module I made.
-Multi query not supported
-Option operators such as skip or sort are not supported
I intend to improve the fatal discomfort later.