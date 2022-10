Hey all! Sometimes a CMS is not needed (static/simple website) but is still used to make the website editable by the team or a client (and/or multilingual) which may be overkill (time-consuming + expensive)

So I made Dynamite which provides an ultra-fast and lightweight way to make a website’s text editable, by pasting one line of code.

It’s an early-stage tool, I’d love to have your feedback.

You can try it here: dynamite.run