I m so confused in between node.js and angular.js which one is better?

As Rémon says, Node isn’t a framework, rather a JavaScript runtime.

Here’s a high-level overview that will hopefully help you understand what it is and where it fits into your development workflow.

As for your question:

I want to start js framework .suggest me which one is better

I recommend avoiding frameworks and learning the fundamentals, until you come to understand what are your needs.

^ This is good advice.

Not every project will benefit from using a framework. For example, a framework is overkill for a small static site, whereas if you have a data-driven app, which has to retain a fair bit of state, then a framework will make your life easier.

There are various frameworks out there. You should take some time to look at the most popular and understand what they give you.

Angular

React

Vue

Svelte

Personally, I like Vue, as you can just include it in your page and benefit from its functionality. There’s no need for total buy in at the beginning. However, if you will be applying for jobs in the future, then React is probably a good choice to explore, as it is extremely popular.