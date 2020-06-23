I Just Want Your Opinion

I need honest help from someone here. This will define my future probably
Ok, my name is Rick Sekuloski I’m a web designer and developer so I put lot of content for free on my youtube channel, and just recently i put out full php, sass, flexbox, bootstrap, laravel course from scratch with designing part.
From time to time I just want to say that people/students are bullies, they send me an emails and write whatever they can think its ok with their friends, no politeness.
So this is not happening a lot but when it does I tried to ignore but it bothers me a lot.
Let me know what you think should I do.

Rick

Hi,

Emails about your content? Or emails containing personal insults or whatever?

If it’s about your content, take it on board. You don’t have to follow it but it might be something useful. If it’s about you, ignore it. That’s a learned skill but it’s worth learning, especially in your case. If you’re publishing something, someone is going to take exception to it and give you grief; that’s the way of the internet.

Everywhere people are not as nice as they could be. It is extremely common. It is much easier to criticize than it is to offer helpful advice. The world needs people that can be understanding and offer relevant useful advice instead of criticism. I rarely find that, perhaps never. Even in these forums, people respond with criticism and little or no understanding. My advice is to look forward to the opportunity to set a good example and be understanding of others. Think of what you think would be a healthier way for people to be.

One way to be understanding is to understand that highly critical people likely have unhappy lives. And that comment might be deleted and result in a criticism of me, without the understanding of course. But I hope that understanding the others will help you remain above it.

Ignoring the hate is probably the best idea. If you don’t respond, the people who write the emails will probably get bored and move on.

If it’s on a platform like YouTube, and it’s personal stuff, isn’t there a way you can report them to the platform? There’s no place for that kind of stuff, and with everything else going on in the world, major sites like that are very hot on trying to stamp it out.

I recently joined Stackoverflow because a project I was working on has more traffic on there than on their own community forums, and I noticed one user was frequently posting comments like “you should learn to program before taking these projects on”* or other stuff along those lines. I know anyone on a forum has seen a post from a newcomer and possibly thought the same thing, but there’s a big difference between thinking it, and actually going to the trouble of typing it out for everyone to see. I don’t hesitate to click the “report” button, there’s no need for it, and there are better ways to suggest it. SO do seem quite good at removing the comments, though I can’t say I was paying enough attention to recognise the username and know if they’ve had a ban or similar. Like the people who post this stuff, though, I don’t know if I’d act in the same way in a real life situation.

( * not to my posts, I should add. I think I might have engaged them differently had it been responses to my questions.)

