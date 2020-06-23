I Just Want Your Opinion

If it’s on a platform like YouTube, and it’s personal stuff, isn’t there a way you can report them to the platform? There’s no place for that kind of stuff, and with everything else going on in the world, major sites like that are very hot on trying to stamp it out.

I recently joined Stackoverflow because a project I was working on has more traffic on there than on their own community forums, and I noticed one user was frequently posting comments like “you should learn to program before taking these projects on”* or other stuff along those lines. I know anyone on a forum has seen a post from a newcomer and possibly thought the same thing, but there’s a big difference between thinking it, and actually going to the trouble of typing it out for everyone to see. I don’t hesitate to click the “report” button, there’s no need for it, and there are better ways to suggest it. SO do seem quite good at removing the comments, though I can’t say I was paying enough attention to recognise the username and know if they’ve had a ban or similar. Like the people who post this stuff, though, I don’t know if I’d act in the same way in a real life situation.

( * not to my posts, I should add. I think I might have engaged them differently had it been responses to my questions.)