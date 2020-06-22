I Just Want Your Opinion

Everywhere people are not as nice as they could be. It is extremely common. It is much easier to criticize than it is to offer helpful advice. The world needs people that can be understanding and offer relevant useful advice instead of criticism. I rarely find that, perhaps never. Even in these forums, people respond with criticism and little or no understanding. My advice is to look forward to the opportunity to set a good example and be understanding of others. Think of what you think would be a healthier way for people to be.

One way to be understanding is to understand that highly critical people likely have unhappy lives. And that comment might be deleted and result in a criticism of me, without the understanding of course. But I hope that understanding the others will help you remain above it.