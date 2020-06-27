I Just Want Your Opinion

The short form of this post will be: “It’s hard.”

First, the obvious, that has been stated already plenty here: Personal attack is unwarranted.

Now, let’s get into the nuance.

You know that you won’t just get polite people who stand on the other side of the glass and ask their questions or make their statements emotionlessly. If you don’t know that, I would advise you to reconsider your decision of platform.

Just as such, you won’t just get obnoxious haters who have nothing better to do with their time than to insult you, hoping to get a reaction. Which is really all they’re hoping for.

It’s the grey area that you’ve got to concern yourself about. Because it will require some conscious effort to discard the right parts of their statements and still be able to analyze their critiques. I disagree with the idea of ignoring things. And it’s hard. It always will be. But if you can come into it with the right mindset, extract the pertinent information about a ‘rude’ comment, you can improve your content. Why did the person react this way? What part of your content do they appear to have struggled with, and why? Are they just throwing ‘hate’, or are they complaining about something legitimate, just with a poor choice of words?

Also another important point: never, ever, believe your content infallible. Just because you wrote it down or put it in a video does not make it gospel, and people (including your future self. Don’t anyone tell me you’ve never opened up an old file and gone “What WAS I thinking with this mess?!?!”) can and will disagree with your opinion/code style/methodology/etc. It’s fine to have a different view. Being open to the idea of listening to other peoples’ views is how we grow. There’s not a ‘right way’ or a ‘wrong way’ to code (in general - there’s certainly demonstrably/syntactically wrong ways to do things, such as “You can’t put a string there, the function will fail.”), and we’re not expected to know every function or code pattern off by heart.