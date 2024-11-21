I Hope you all Participate in this survey

Good day, everyone! My name is Ardhel Gatdula, a Grade 12 ICT (CSS) student from Progressive Senior High School in Bacoor, Cavite. We are conducting a research study titled “Perceived of NCII Computer Systems Servicing in Developing Employability Skills among NCII Graduates,” and we would be so grateful for your help.

We are looking for participants who:

Graduated from NCII Computer System Servicing between 2018 and 2022,

Currently have a job related to their NCII training, and

Have been in that job for at least a year.

If you meet these criteria, we would truly appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to participate in our survey through this link: https://forms.gle/UbS4SaJuZLCA9zRU6.

Your insights will be invaluable to our research, and we thank you very much for your time and support. Thank you so much po!