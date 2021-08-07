I have website, that is base on PHP but there is a undefined error occur automatic or may update a PHP latest version

I have Hotel website, after updating a PHP version code there is undefined error occur automatic, I don’t know why this error occur and I have a big problem because this error can effect my business. I am also going software company in my local area but still I am facing a problem. I don’t know how to solve this problem. Error on My Website showing in Font Screen: Bolt Error Back to merchant

Home Page Room Page Select a Room CheckOut Page Error Page

What I have tried:

I have tried, update my PHP Code or back to old version of PHP Code(Backup file) and Connect with my local area software company, but still facing a problem.