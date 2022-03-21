I have trouble with content editing/proofreading

Hi,

First of all, it’s really nice to see someone asking how to improve the quality of their content instead of asking “How do I get backlinks fast”? That indicates to me that you are already on the right path.

I have edited (and written) a fair number of web dev articles for SitePoint and would recommend following the advice in this article, written by one of our former editors. I guess if you are writing about e-commerce, not all of it will apply (the section on code samples, for example), but much of it will.

I would especially draw attention to the section on Include a Brief But Effective Introduction and the section on Headings Alone Should Develop the Theme. As a reader I am inundated with thousands upon thousands of articles in my RSS feed and I need to know why I should read yous. The introduction and a quick scan of the headings should tell me that.

There are also a couple more resources worth highlighting:

I would also encourage you to write in your own name. This will help establish your credibility. I know that you are probably just using a throw-away alias for these forums, but I highly doubt that the details you have provided are genuine. This doesn’t matter one jot here, but if I read a blog post by someone claiming to be in California and it started “A high-quality content”, this would be a signal to me to bounce (and FWIW, Grammarly would catch this mistake).

Anyway, HTH. Good luck