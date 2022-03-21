I have trouble with content editing/proofreading

A high-quality content is a secret of success, and since I’m working on my own website, I want to be sure that the content I post is good and matches all the necessary criteria. I’m not the great writer, but my writing skills are also far from being poor. I want to see recommendations from other website/blog owners. How do you assist yourself with writing/editing? Maybe there are any apps or something like that?
I suggest you try following Google’s technical writing course:
I have not followed that course myself but, from the titles of its units, it does not seem to cover how to divide your content under subheadings and how to split your content between web pages. This can be quite challenging.
I would recommend including plenty of diagrams.
Grammar checkers are available online or to download. One I tried picked out three issues with the text you posted .
With ecommerce websites it is especially important to use good English: otherwise potential purchasers will be deterred from purchasing. I often see websites with glaring errors in the use of English. The most common is your where it should be you’re. Increasingly I see incorrect capitalisation of the initial letter of common nouns.
Ask colleagues to proofread your content.
First of all, it’s really nice to see someone asking how to improve the quality of their content instead of asking “How do I get backlinks fast”? That indicates to me that you are already on the right path.
I have edited (and written) a fair number of web dev articles for SitePoint and would recommend following the advice in this article, written by one of our former editors. I guess if you are writing about e-commerce, not all of it will apply (the section on code samples, for example), but much of it will.
I would especially draw attention to the section on Include a Brief But Effective Introduction and the section on Headings Alone Should Develop the Theme. As a reader I am inundated with thousands upon thousands of articles in my RSS feed and I need to know why I should read yous. The introduction and a quick scan of the headings should tell me that.
There are also a couple more resources worth highlighting:
- The Anatomy of Top Performing Articles: Successful vs. Invisible Content [Semrush Study]
- Writing for Money: Tips for Planning Your Next Article Pitch – This is also by one of our former editors and focuses on the planning and outline of new content. If you follow the advice here, it makes your life a lot easier when it comes to actually putting pen to paper (so to speak).
- Hemingway Editor – a free app that helps you spot complex sentences and common errors that might make your content hard to read.
- Grammarly – a free, AI-powered spelling and grammar checker
- Surfer SEO – a paid product helps with keyword research and with ranking your content
I would also encourage you to write in your own name. This will help establish your credibility. I know that you are probably just using a throw-away alias for these forums, but I highly doubt that the details you have provided are genuine. This doesn’t matter one jot here, but if I read a blog post by someone claiming to be in California and it started “A high-quality content”, this would be a signal to me to bounce (and FWIW, Grammarly would catch this mistake).
Anyway, HTH. Good luck