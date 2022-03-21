I have trouble with content editing/proofreading

I suggest you try following Google’s technical writing course:

I have not followed that course myself but, from the titles of its units, it does not seem to cover how to divide your content under subheadings and how to split your content between web pages. This can be quite challenging.

I would recommend including plenty of diagrams.

Grammar checkers are available online or to download. One I tried picked out three issues with the text you posted .

With ecommerce websites it is especially important to use good English: otherwise potential purchasers will be deterred from purchasing. I often see websites with glaring errors in the use of English. The most common is your where it should be you’re. Increasingly I see incorrect capitalisation of the initial letter of common nouns.

Ask colleagues to proofread your content.