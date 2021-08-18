I have installed PHP Mailer in Ubuntu 16 and not being able to send email can someone please help me?

<?php /** * This example shows settings to use when sending over SMTP with TLS and custom connection options. */ //Import the PHPMailer class into the global namespace use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\SMTP; //SMTP needs accurate times, and the PHP time zone MUST be set //This should be done in your php.ini, but this is how to do it if you don't have access to that date_default_timezone_set('Etc/UTC'); require '../vendor/autoload.php'; //Create a new PHPMailer instance $mail = new PHPMailer(); //Tell PHPMailer to use SMTP