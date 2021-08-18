I have installed PHP Mailer in Ubuntu 16 and not being able to send email can someone please help me?

Here is my code.

<?php require '/Mailer/class.phpmailer.php'; require '/Mailer/class.smtp.php'; $mail = new PHPMailer; $mail->setFrom(''); $mail->addAddress('panna.roy@otpcindia.in'); $mail->Subject = 'Message sent by Test'; $mail->Body = 'Hello! This is a TEST'; $mail->IsSMTP(); $mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl'; $mail->Host = 'ssl://smtp.gmail.com'; $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Port = 465; //Set your existing gmail address as user name $mail->Username = 'masterofthegame24@gmail.com'; //Set the password of your gmail address here $mail->Password = '*********'; if(!$mail->send()) { echo 'Email is not sent'; echo 'Email error: ' . $mail->ErrorInfo; } else { echo 'Email has been sent.'; } ?>