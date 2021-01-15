I have created housie game page, but it is loading slow

.NET
#1

I have created housie game page, but it is loading slow. Can some one suggest is it coding issue or network issue.
If i run code locally on my pc, it runs fast, but once uploaded on site winmilestone com, it becomes slow.
page winmilestone com / housie
Host server is in usa location, does the site becomes slow if accessed from different countries.
for example, if I click/mark number in housie game, it takes time to refresh but when i test it in my local server, housie game is fast.
how can i test my website speed access across different countries, to check if site is fast in usa and slow in other countries.

#2

Welcome to the forums, @praful.

I tried to visit the link, but I got an error message telling me to “try logging in again”. upsidedown If it requires a log-in to view, I doubt many people here will do that.

Perhaps you could put the code into a CodePen or similar and post it here, so that we can at least see if there are any obvious issues with the code.

#3

You also won’t be able to run any online validators as they won’t be able to log in.

#4

Housie game need players/users to play, so need to login to page.
code page is big, can i put code in codepen ?

#5

All popular browsers have a debugger. For most and I think all popular browsers we can get to the debugger using F12.

I think that the debugger for all browsers have a network tab that can show how long is needed for each item to download. I am not experienced with the use of that but it might help. If there is something that takes a (relative) long time to download then the debugger should show that.