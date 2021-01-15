Continuing the discussion from I have created housie game page, but it is loading slow:

All popular browsers have a debugger. For most and I think all popular browsers we can get to the debugger using F12.

I think that the debugger for all browsers have a network tab that can show how long is needed for each item to download. I am not experienced with the use of that but it might help. If there is something that takes a (relative) long time to download then the debugger should show that.