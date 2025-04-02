I have build a website but facing few issues

Get Started
1

Hello everyone,

I have designed a website everything is perfect, design, content is good. The website was designed on wordpress and now i want to add a tool to help users. My website offer a downloadable file. i want to integrate css buildup tool that can help my users to solve problems with file. But i did’t have a good knowledge about css and html. so can anyone help me here. First suggest me what type of tool should i have to integrate. 2nd how can do it. As i’m wordpress expert only. so please anyone guide me and do’t know how to build a website with css or html

website: https://apkdrivezone.com/

thanks.

2

I might be being dense, I’m not sure I understand what you mean. ‘css build up tool’, what is that? solve problems with file, in what way?