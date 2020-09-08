I have been trying to show approved,pending and completed date in my project how do i proceed

I haven’t read all that code because there’s far too much to wade through. To add what you want (which is a date, not a time, by the look of it), you could add a text box or date picker to your form, alongside where you choose whether it is approved, rejected or whatever else. Look at the selection the user has made to decide which column the date should be entered into - if they chose “approved”, insert into the “date_approved” column, and so on.

It may be a good idea to store a row in a table each time the status is changed, so you can see a timeline. That could perhaps trigger the update in the main table.

Of course, you might not need the user to enter the date if they will always be updated in “real time”, you can just use the current date.