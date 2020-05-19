I have been trying to show approved,pending and completed date in my project how do i proceed

#1

This is my code for updating approved,pending and completed. How do i add time for pending,approved and completed? Approved on 19/05/2020, rejected on 19/05/2020 and so?

<?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration");

//
//   PROCESS POSTED DATA
//
        if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']=='POST') {
            $stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE proposals
                                    SET                      
                                        department = ?,
                                        status = ?
                                    WHERE id = ?
                                    ");
            $stmt->bind_param('ssi',  $_POST['department'], $_POST['status'],  $_POST['id']);
            ($stmt->execute());            
        }

if (!isset($_GET['id']) || trim($_GET['id'])=='') {
    header("Location: ");
    exit;
}
$res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id
                            , details
                            , location
                            , date
                            , time
                            , checkbox
                            , injured
                            , agegender
                            , contact
                            , empid
                            , dept
                            , organization
                            , summary
                            , image
                            , outcome
                            , cause
                            , action
                            , reportedname
                            , position
                            , organisation
                            , reportedcontact
                            , reporteddept
                            , status                       
                            , department
                       FROM proposals
                       WHERE id = ?
                       ");
$res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']);
$res->execute();
$res->bind_result($id,$details,$location,$date,$time,$checkbox,$injured,$agegender,$contact,$empid,$dept,$organization,$summary,$image,$outcome,$cause,$action,$reportedname,$position,$organisation,$reportedcontact,$reporteddept,$status,$department);
$res->fetch();
$res->close();

//
//  status-dependent processing
//
$buttons = "<div class='data'>
            <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;' value='$status'>Update</button> 
            </div>";
switch ($status)  {
    case 'approved':
        $cls1 = '"';
        $buttons = "<div class='data'>
            <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;' value='completed'>Complete</button> 
            </div>";
        break;
    case 'completed':
         $buttons = "<div class='data'>
            <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px; display:none;' value='completed'>Completed</button> 
            </div>";
         case 'rejected':
        $cls1 = 'class="w3-pale-green data"';
        $buttons = "<div class='data'>
            <button name='status' style='background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius:10px; cursor:pointer; font-size:20px;'  value='$status' disabled>Update</button> 
            </div>"; 
        case 'pending':
        $cls1 = 'class="w3-dark-gray data"';
}
?>
<html lang = "en">
  <head>
    <title>Proposals</title>
    <meta charset = "UTF-8" />
  </head>
  <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  window.print();
}
</script>
    <h1>Proposal Form No : <?php echo $id ?></h1>
    <form method='POST' id='formId'>
    
    <input type='hidden' name='id' value='<?=$id?>'>
    
        <fieldset>
        <legend>NearMiss Proposal</legend>
        
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative;"  disabled id = "myTextArea"
                  rows = "5"
                  cols = "110"><?php echo $details ?></textarea></p><br>
        <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;">
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $location ?></textarea>
        </p>
        <br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $date ?></textarea>
         
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $time ?></textarea>        
        </p>
            </fieldset>
          <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty) :</b><br>
          <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label>
          <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $checkbox ?></textarea>
        </p>
         <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured(IP)(if any) :NA</b><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $injured ?></textarea>
        </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $agegender ?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $contact ?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $organization ?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $dept ?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $empid ?></textarea>
          </p><br>
        <p>
          <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">Summary of Incident(Attach Photographs, if any, as Annexure1) :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $summary ?></textarea>
        </p>
        <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:82%; top:505px;">Uploaded Images Here :</label><b style="position:relative; left:88%; bottom:198px;"><?php echo "<a href='uploads/" . $image . "'><img src='uploads/" . $image . "'height='105' width='120'></a>" ?>  </b>
                        </div>
       
        <p>
          <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:186px;">Potential outcome(Incase of Near Miss Case or Potential incident only) :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:27px; top:700px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $outcome ?></textarea>     
          </p>
        <p>
          <b style="color:black; position: relative; bottom:146px;">Likely cause(s) :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative; right:112px; top:-10px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $cause ?></textarea>         
          </p><br>
        <p>
          <b style="position: absolute; top:1032px;">Immediate action(s) taken :</b>
          <textarea style=" float:left; position:relative; bottom:14px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                    rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $action ?></textarea></p>
       <br><br><br><br><br><br><br>
          <p style="float:left;">
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Incident reported by :</b><br><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $reportedname ?>">
              <b>Position:</b>              
              <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $position ?>">
              <b>Organisation:</b>              
              <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $organisation ?>"><br><br>
              <b>Reporter contact no:</b>              
              <input type="text" disabled value="<?php echo $reportedcontact ?>">
              <b>Reporter department:</b>              
              <input type="text" disabled name="name" value= "<?php echo $reporteddept ?>">
        </p>
      <fieldset style="position:relative; top:30px; width:848px; ">        
      <p>
          <b style="font-size:18px; color:darkblue;">Status of the Proposal : <?=$status?></b>
            
        </p>
        <p>
        <b style="font-size:18px;">Select Department :</b>    
        <input type='hidden' name='department'>
                <tr>
    <td><select name='department'>
    <option value='' selected>------SELECT DEPARTMENT------</option>
    <option value='Civil'>Civil</option>
    <option value='O&M'>O&M</option>
    <option value='C&M'>C&M</option>
    <option value='MMD'>MMD</option>
    <option value='Logistics'>Logistics</option>
    <option value='HR&ADMIN'>HR&ADMIN</option>
    <option value='Fire & Safety'>Fire & Safety</option>
    <option value='IT & MIS'>IT & MIS</option>
    <option value='F&M'>F&M</option>
    <option value='EMD'>EMD</option>
    <option value='C&I'>C&I</option>
    <option value='Store'>Store</option>
    <option value='EHS'>EHS</option>
    <option value='Tech Cell'>Tech Cell</option>
    <option value='Operation'>Operation</option>
        
  </select></td>
    </tr>
      </p>       
 
        
        <div>
            <b style="font-size:18px;">Selected Department : <input type="text" disabled value="<?=$department?>"></b>
            
        </div>
       </fieldset> 
       
        
     <br><br><br>
      </fieldset><br>
       <div style="display: flex; justify-content: center;">
        <?=$buttons?> 
    </div>
    </form> </body></html>
<br>
<label style="background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius: 5px; font-size:32px;">Uploaded Files after Completion</label>
  <fieldset style="background-color:aliceblue;">
<br>
    <!--<div>
        <form action="upload.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
        <input type="hidden" name="id" value="<?php echo $row->id?>"> 
            
            <div>
                 <label><b>Upload Image Here :</b></label><br><br>
                        <div>                            
                            <input type="file" name="name" enctype="multipart/form-data" id="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">
                        </div><iframe id="inc_ref" width="220px" height="130px"></iframe><br><br>
                <b>Details :</b><br>
    <div>
                <textarea rows="6" cols="110" style="border-radius:12px;" name="details" placeholder="Details"></textarea>
    
        </div>
        </div>
            <input type="submit" name="submit" style="background-color:deepskyblue; cursor:pointer; border-radius: 8px; font-size:19px;" value="Submit"></form>
        
    </div>-->
     <?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration");

$res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id
                            ,image, details
                            FROM upload
                       WHERE id = ?
                       ");
$res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']);
$res->execute();
$res->bind_result($id,$image,$details);
           while ($res->fetch()) { 
           
    echo"<a href='completedupload/" . $image . "'><img src='completedupload/" . $image . "'height='105' width='120'></a><br><br>";  
    echo '<b style="font-size:18px;">Details :'.$details.'</b><br>';
  }          
?>
    </fieldset><br>
<fieldset style="background-color:aliceblue;">
<label style="background-color:deepskyblue; border-radius: 5px; font-size:22px;">Comment Section</label><br><br>
    <div>
        <form action="ehscomment.php" method="post">
        <input type="hidden" name="id" value="<?php echo $id ?>"> 
            
            <div>
                <b>Name :</b>
                <input type="text" name="cname" style="border-radius:5px;"><br><br>
                <b>Leave a Comment :</b>
    <div>
                <textarea rows="6" cols="110" style="border-radius:12px;" name="comment" placeholder="comment"></textarea>
    
        </div>
        </div>
            <input type="submit" name="postcomment" style="background-color:deepskyblue; cursor:pointer; border-radius: 8px; font-size:19px;" value="comment"></form>
        
</div>
 <?php
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$conn = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "","registration");

if (!isset($_GET['id']) || trim($_GET['id'])=='') {
    header("Location: ");
    exit;
}

$res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id
                            ,cname, comment,date
                            FROM comments
                       WHERE id = ?
                       ");
$res->bind_param('i', $_GET['id']);
$res->execute();
$res->bind_result($id,$cname,$comment,$date);
           while ($res->fetch()) { 
           
    echo'<b style="color:darkmagenta">'.$cname.'  :  </b>';  
    echo ''.$comment.'<br>';
    echo'<b style="color:gray">'.$date.'</b><br><br>';    
  }          
?>
</fieldset>