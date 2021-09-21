I have appended HTML from a file to the DOM with AJAX, but its resources aren't loaded

I have appended the following HTML to the DOM with the following AJAX.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"></link> <div dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box"> <div class="camovb_phone_box"> <a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER"> <img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="./whatsapp.svg"></img> <span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span> </a> </div> </div>

AJAX

const whereToLoad = document.querySelector("body"); const ajax = new XMLHttpRequest(); ajax.open("GET", "/structure.html", false); ajax.send(); whereToLoad.innerHTML += ajax.responseText;

The appendment operation works; the HTML structure is added to the document and appears as HTML output, but, my problem is that the resources (the CSS and the image) aren’t loaded, either with "./RESOURCE" pathing or with "/RESOURCE" pathing, so the HTML structure is styless and imagless.

How would you suggest to solve that problem?