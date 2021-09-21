I have appended HTML from a file to the DOM with AJAX, but its resources aren't loaded

I have appended the following HTML to the DOM with the following AJAX.
structure.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"></link>
<div dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box">
<div class="camovb_phone_box">
<a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER">
<img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="./whatsapp.svg"></img>
<span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span>
</a>
</div>
</div>
AJAX
const whereToLoad = document.querySelector("body");
const ajax = new XMLHttpRequest();
ajax.open("GET", "/structure.html", false);
ajax.send();
whereToLoad.innerHTML += ajax.responseText;
The appendment operation works; the HTML structure is added to the document and appears as HTML output, but, my problem is that the resources (the CSS and the image) aren’t loaded, either with
"./RESOURCE" pathing or with
"/RESOURCE" pathing, so the HTML structure is styless and imagless.
How would you suggest to solve that problem?