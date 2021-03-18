I have a templante i want to change toggle menu to simple menu

This is the Css

/************************************** -- Css Table of Content 01.Generale Style 02.Header/Navbar Section Style 03.Project/Work Page Style 04.About Page/About Section Style 04.1.Service Section Style 04.2.Testimonial Section Style 04.3.Client Logo Section Style 05.Footer Next Section Style 06.Single Project Page Style 07.Contact Page Style 08.Project Ttransition Style *************************************/ /************************************** * 01. Generale Style *************************************/ /*preloader */ #preloader-wapper { width: 100%; height: 100vh; top: 0; overflow: hidden; position: fixed; z-index: 99999999; display: flex; } #preloader-wapper::before,#preloader-wapper::after { position: absolute; content: ""; width: 100%; height: 50%; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); top: 0; left: 0; transition: .4s; -webkit-transition: height .4s; -moz-transition: height .4s; -ms-transition: height .4s; -o-transition: height .4s; } #preloader-wapper::after { top: auto; bottom: 0; } #preloader-wapper.loaded::before,#preloader-wapper.loaded::after { height: 0%; } .loader-middle { position: relative; width: 50%; height: 1px; overflow: hidden; margin: auto; transition: all .8s; -webkit-transition: all .8s; -moz-transition: all .8s; -ms-transition: all .8s; -o-transition: all .8s; z-index: 555; } .loader-middle::before { position: absolute; content: ""; width: 0; height: 100%; left: 50%; background: #793be8; animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards; -o-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards; -webkit-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards; transform: translateX(-50%); -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); -moz-transform: translateX(-50%); -ms-transform: translateX(-50%); -o-transform: translateX(-50%); } @keyframes showLine { 0% { width: 0; opacity: 0; } 100% { width: 100%; opacity: 1; } } @-o-keyframes showLine { 0% { width: 0; opacity: 0; } 100% { width: 100%; opacity: 1; } } @-webkit-keyframes showLine { 0% { width: 0; opacity: 0; } 100% { width: 100%; opacity: 1; } } .loader-middle::after { position: absolute; content: ""; width: 100%; height: 100%; left: -100px; top: 0; animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite; -o-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite; -webkit-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite; animation-delay: 1200ms; } @keyframes loader-middle { 0% { left: -100%; background: #fff; } 100% { left: 100%; background: #fff; } } @-o-keyframes loader-middle { 0% { left: -100%; background: #fff; } 100% { left: 100%; background: #fff; } } @-webkit-keyframes loader-middle { 0% { left: -100%; background: #fff; } 100% { left: 100%; background: #fff; } } .loader-middle.loaded { width: 100%; opacity: 0; } .loader-middle.loaded::after { opacity: 0; } .c-scroll-icon { z-index: 12; position: fixed; right: 50px; bottom: 20px; } .c-scroll-icon p { color: #fff; font-size: 10px; letter-spacing: 2px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0; } .loader-logo img { height: 40px; } .mt-full { margin-top: 100vh !important; } .mt-10 { margin-top: 10px !important; } .mt-20 { margin-top: 20px !important; } .mt-30 { margin-top: 30px !important; } .mt-40 { margin-top: 40px !important; } .mt-50 { margin-top: 50px !important; } .mt-60 { margin-top: 60px !important; } .mt-60 { margin-top: 60px !important; } .mt-70 { margin-top: 70px !important; } .mt-80 { margin-top: 80px !important; } .mt-90 { margin-top: 90px !important; } .mb-40 { margin-bottom: 40px !important; } .mb-20 { margin-bottom: 20px !important; } .mb-40 { margin-bottom: 40px !important; } .mb-50 { margin-bottom: 50px !important; } .mb-70 { margin-bottom: 70px !important; } .mb-100 { margin-bottom: 100px !important; } .centered { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; } section { padding-top: 70px; padding-bottom: 70px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 0px; ; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #ffff; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #222222; } /************************************** * 02.Header/Navbar Section Style *************************************/ .bg_block_first { z-index: 97; position: fixed; width: 100%; height: 0; top: 0; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); } .bg_block_second { z-index: 97; position: fixed; width: 100%; height: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); } .nav-burger { position: fixed; right: 2%; top: 20px; z-index: 99; } .toggle-btn { position: relative; width: 50px; height: 50px; right: 0px; border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0); border-radius: 100%; cursor: none; transition: all 0.4s ease; } .burger-menu { position: absolute; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); top: 50%; left: 50% } .toggle-btn:hover { border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5); } .one { display: block; position: relative; width: 20px; height: 2px; background: #fff; } .two { display: block; position: relative; width: 25px; height: 2px; background: #fff; margin-top: 4px; } .tre { display: block; position: relative; width: 20px; height: 2px; background: #fff; margin-top: 4px; } .menu { visibility: hidden; opacity: 0; position: fixed; top: 0; z-index: 98; height: 100vh; width: 100%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; } .menu-text p { font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; color: #fff; } .data { text-align: center; width: 90%; } .hide { display: none; } .data ul { padding: 0; } ul { list-style: none; padding: 0; } .menu li { color: #fff; } .menu-link { font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; color: #fff; opacity: 1; font-size: 55px; font-weight: 700; margin: 5px 0; padding: 0 10px; overflow: hidden; transition: all 0.4s ease; color: transparent; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.7); } .menu-link.hide { opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; } .menu-link:hover { opacity: 1; } .menu-link.active { opacity: 1; } .bg-nav { position: fixed; z-index: 22; background: #222222; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 70px; } .links { margin: 0; } .multimenu { position: absolute; margin: 10px 0; top: 10px; width: 100%; text-align: center; z-index: 100; opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; } .multimenu.active { opacity: 1; visibility: visible; } ul.multimenu li { display: inline; margin: 0 10px; } ul.multimenu li a { transition: all 0.3s ease; font-family: 'Poppins', serif; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; letter-spacing: 0px; opacity: 1; text-decoration: none; color: #fff; } ul.multimenu li a:hover { opacity: 0.5; } a:hover { text-decoration: none; color: #fff; } /* Social Media */ .social { position: fixed; transform: translatey(-50%); top: 50%; left: 2%; z-index: 10; } .social ul { padding: 0; margin: 0; } .social ul li { display: block; margin: 10px 0; } .social a { font-size: 14px; color: #fff; opacity: 1; width: 50px; height: 50px; line-height: 47px; text-align: center; border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0); border-radius: 100%; } .social a:hover { border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); } .social a:hover { opacity: 1; } .c-magnetic .span { display: inline-block; /* pointer-events: none; */ } /* copyright */ .copyright { z-index: 12; position: fixed; left: 3%; bottom: 20px; } .copyright p { margin: 0; color: #fff; font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif; font-size: 10px; font-weight: 700; text-transform: uppercase; letter-spacing: 1px; } /* logo */ .logo { position: fixed; left: 40px; top: 25px; z-index: 99; } .logo img { height: 30px; } /* preload block */ body { background: rgb(9, 7, 12); height: 100%; overflow: hidden; } /************************************** * 03.Project/Work Page Style *************************************/ .bg { width: 60%; height: 60%; position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); overflow: hidden; } .project-img { height: 100%; width: 100%; background-size: cover !important; background-position: center center !important; } .project-1 { background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') no-repeat; } .project-2 { background: url('../img/portfolio/2.jpg') no-repeat; } .project-3 { background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') no-repeat; } .project-4 { background: url('../img/portfolio/4.jpg') no-repeat; } .project-5 { background: url('../img/portfolio/5.jpg') no-repeat; } .overlay-bg { padding: 0; position: absolute; bottom: 0; right: 0; width: 0; z-index: 1; mix-blend-mode: saturation; height: 100%; background: #000; } .project-text { position: absolute; z-index: 1; color: #fff; width: 100%; text-align: center; } html, body { position: relative; font-family: 'Poppins'; overflow-x: hidden; } .swiper-container { height: 100%; } .swiper-wrapper { width: 100%; height: 100%; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.3, .91, .39, 1); transition-delay: 0.4s; } .title-work { pointer-events: none; position: absolute; transform: translateY(-50%); left: 15%; z-index: 3; } .title-work h2 { position: relative; overflow: hidden; color: #fff; font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; font-weight: 700; font-size: 60px; height: 80px; padding-left: 5px; padding-right: 5px; margin: 0; letter-spacing: 2px; margin-bottom: 20px; } .title-work h2 .strokes { color: transparent; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff; } .head-text { display: block; } .up-down { position: fixed; transform: translatey(-50%); top: 50%; right: 2%; z-index: 10; cursor: none; } .up-down .to-up { margin-bottom: 50px; } .up-down .circle { transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1); position: relative; margin: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0); border-radius: 30px; } .up-down .circle:hover { border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5); } .up-down .circle .arrow { position: absolute; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); top: 20px; left: 19px; } .up-down .to-up .circle .arrow::before { position: absolute; content: ''; width: 10px; height: 10px; border-top: 2px solid #fff; border-right: 2px solid #fff; -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg); transform: rotate(-45deg); } .up-down .to-down .circle .arrow::before { position: absolute; content: ''; width: 10px; height: 10px; margin-top: -4px; border-top: 2px solid #fff; border-right: 2px solid #fff; -webkit-transform: rotate(134deg); transform: rotate(134deg); } /* custom pagination swiper */ .swiper-pagination-fraction { height: 50px; position: fixed; right: 2.7%; transform: translateY(-50%); top: 50%; bottom: 0; color: #fff; font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif; font-size: 12px; } .swiper-pagination-fraction span:first-child { font-size: 30px; font-weight: 700; } .swiper-pagination-fraction span { font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; } /* Button */ .btn-discover { height: 50px; position: relative; overflow: hidden; pointer-events: visible; } button { position: relative; display: inline-block; cursor: pointer; outline: none; border: 0; vertical-align: middle; text-decoration: none; background: transparent; padding: 0; } .learn-more { position: relative; display: inline-block; cursor: pointer; outline: none; border: 0; vertical-align: middle; text-decoration: none; background: transparent; padding: 0; width: 185px; margin-top: 0; margin-right: 10px; } .learn-more .circle { transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1); position: relative; margin: 0; width: 40px; height: 40px; border: 2px solid #fff; border-radius: 30px; } .learn-more .circle .icon { transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1); position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto; background: #fff; } .learn-more .circle .icon.arrow { transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1); left: 10px; width: 15px; height: 2px; background: #fff; } .learn-more .circle .icon.arrow::before { position: absolute; content: ''; top: -4px; right: 0.0625rem; width: 0.625rem; height: 0.625rem; border-top: 2px solid #fff; border-right: 2px solid #fff; -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg); transform: rotate(45deg); } .learn-more .button-text { transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1); position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px 0; margin: 0 0 0 20px; color: #fff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif; text-align: center; text-transform: uppercase; } .learn-more:hover .circle { width: 100%; } .learn-more:hover .circle .icon.arrow { background: #fff; -webkit-transform: translate(.7rem, 0); transform: translate(.7rem, 0); } .learn-more:hover .button-text { color: #fff; margin-left: 40px; letter-spacing: 1px; } /************************************** * 04.About Page/About Section Style *************************************/ .about { position: fixed; width: 100%; z-index: -1; height: 100vh; } .about-bg { background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') center center no-repeat; background-size: cover; } .about-us-text h3 { font-size: 34px; font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; color: #fff; font-weight: 500; } .about-us-text p { color: #fff; font-size: 14px; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 60px; } .main-title h1 { color: #fff; font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; font-weight: 700; font-size: 80px; margin: 0; letter-spacing: 2px; } .dash { height: 2px; width: 50px; background: #fff; transform: translateX(-50%); left: 50%; position: absolute; margin-top: 20px; } .about h3 { color: #fff; font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif; font-weight: 800; font-size: 17px; margin: 0; } /************************************** * 04.1.Service Section Style *************************************/ .title-content h2 { font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; font-size: 33px; font-weight: 700; color: #fff; } .title-content::after { content: ''; width: 20px; height: 2px; position: absolute; transform: translateX(-50%); left: 50%; margin-top: 10px; background: #fff; } .service-item { background: #0b080e; transition: all 0.3s ease; padding: 30px 30px; border: 1px solid rgb(16, 11, 21); overflow: hidden; } #service { background: rgb(9, 7, 12); } .front { z-index: 3; } .service-icon { margin: 20px 0; } .service-icon img { width: 40px; } .service-text { padding: 20px 0; } .service-text h3 { color: #fff; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; letter-spacing: 1px; text-transform: uppercase; } .service-list { padding: 0; margin-top: 20px; } .service-line { margin-top: 20px; width: 30px; height: 2px; background: #fff; } .service-list li { opacity: 0.5; display: block; color: #fff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 500; margin: 10px 0; } .service-list li:hover { opacity: 1; } /************************************** * 04.2.Testimonial Section Style *************************************/ #testimonial { background: rgb(9, 7, 12) } .testimonial { position: relative; } .testimonial-item { padding: 30px; position: relative; } .quot-left { position: absolute; height: 100px; top: 0; left: 0; color: #222; font-size: 70px; opacity: .7; } .quot-right { position: absolute; height: 100px; top: 0; right: 0; color: #222; font-size: 70px; opacity: .7; } .testimonial-item p { margin-bottom: 20px; font-size: 18px; color: #fff; line-height: 28px; font-weight: 500; } .line-img:after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 60%; height: 5px; background-color: #f95343; z-index: 2; } p.author-text { font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; color: #fff; } /************************************** * 04.3.Client Logo Section Style *************************************/ #client { background: rgb(9, 7, 12); } .client-icon img { width: 100%; } .client-icon img { opacity: .7; -webkit-transition:all 600ms ease; -moz-transition:all 600ms ease; -ms-transition:all 600ms ease; -o-transition:all 600ms ease; transition:all 600ms ease; } .client-icon img:hover { opacity: 1; transform:scale(1.1,1.1); -webkit-transition:all 600ms ease; -moz-transition:all 600ms ease; -ms-transition:all 600ms ease; -o-transition:all 600ms ease; transition:all 600ms ease; } /************************************** * 05.Footer Next Section Style *************************************/ .strokes span { color: transparent; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff; } .next-page { background: rgb(9, 7, 12); height: 200px; padding-bottom: 200px; padding-top: 100px; } .next-page h3 a { font-family: 'Passion One', cursive; color: #fff; font-weight: 700; font-size: 80px; } .next-page span:hover { color: #fff; } .next-page p { display: inline-block; color: #fff; font-weight: 700; margin: 0; } /************************************** * 06.Single Project Page Style *************************************/ .project-detail-1 { background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') center center no-repeat; background-size: cover; } .detailes { margin: 30px 0; } .detailes h3 { color: #fff; font-family: 'Poppins', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; text-transform: uppercase; font-style: normal; } .detailes p { margin: 0 !important; } /************************************** * 07.Contact Page Style *************************************/ /** * Map Style **/ .map-contact #map { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 400px; border: 0; margin-bottom: 0px; } .contact-info { transition: all 0.3s ease; margin-bottom: 30px; overflow: hidden; } .email a { color: #fff; font-size: 13px; position: relative; } button { outline: none; } input:-webkit-autofill { color: #fff !important; -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 0px 9999px #fff; } .contact p { color: #999; margin: 0; } .btn-sends { color: #fff; background-color: transparent; border-color:transparent; border: 1px solid #fff; font-weight: 600; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 14px; letter-spacing: 1px; padding: 10px 20px; border-radius: 40px; } .contact i { color: #fff; margin-bottom: 20px; } .email a::after { content: ''; width: 0%; height: 2px; background: #fff; position: absolute; bottom: 2px; left: 0; transition: all 0.7s cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.82, 0.165, 1) } .email:hover a::after { width: 100%; } label { color: #fff; margin: 10px 0; } .form-control { font-size: 14px; background: transparent; line-height: 1.25; padding: 0; color: #fff !important; padding-left: 0px; border-left: none; border-right: none; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #fff; border-radius: 0; outline: none; } .form-control:focus { box-shadow: none; outline: 0 none; background: transparent; border-bottom: 1px solid #3F51B5; } input, textarea { border: none; -webkit-box-shadow: none; -moz-box-shadow: none; box-shadow: none; outline: 0; background: transparent; } textarea { padding-top: 10px; } .help-block.with-errors { color: rgb(245, 92, 92); margin-top: 10px; font-size: 12px; } .alert-success { color: #fff; background-color: transparent; border-color: #fff; } .contact-area .form-message.success { background: #03b103; color: #fff; padding: 10px 15px; border-radius: 3px; } .contact-area .form-message.error { background: #ff4d15; color: #fff; padding: 10px 15px; border-radius: 3px; } /************************************** * 08.Project Ttransition Style *************************************/ .over-1 { position: absolute; width: 20%; height: 0; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); z-index: 5; left: 0; bottom: 0; } .over-2 { position: absolute; width: 20%; height: 0; left: 20%; background: #040508; z-index: 5; bottom: 0; } .over-3 { position: absolute; width: 20%; height: 0; left: 40%; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); z-index: 5; bottom: 0; } .over-4 { position: absolute; width: 20%; height: 0; left: 60%; background: #040508; z-index: 5; bottom: 0; } .over-5 { position: absolute; width: 20%; height: 0; left: 80%; background: rgb(9, 7, 12); z-index: 5; bottom: 0; }