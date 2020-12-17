I have a templante i want to change toggle menu to simple menu

hi i want to change toggle menu to normal menu.

Hello @Gialdino94. Without seeing your code, it’s going to be difficult to help you. And you might need to explain what you mean by “normal menu”.

This is the Css



/**************************************
    -- Css Table of Content
    01.Generale Style
    02.Header/Navbar Section Style
    03.Project/Work Page Style
    04.About Page/About Section Style
    04.1.Service Section Style
    04.2.Testimonial Section Style
    04.3.Client Logo Section Style
    05.Footer Next Section Style
    06.Single Project Page Style
    07.Contact Page Style
	08.Project Ttransition Style
 *************************************/
 
/**************************************
 * 01. Generale Style
 *************************************/

/*preloader */
#preloader-wapper {
	width: 100%;
	height: 100vh;
	top: 0;
	overflow: hidden;
	position: fixed;
	z-index: 99999999;
	display: flex;
}

#preloader-wapper::before,#preloader-wapper::after {
	position: absolute;
	content: "";
	width: 100%;
	height: 50%;
	background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
	top: 0;
	left: 0;
	transition: .4s;
	-webkit-transition: height .4s;
	-moz-transition: height .4s;
	-ms-transition: height .4s;
	-o-transition: height .4s;
}

#preloader-wapper::after {
	top: auto;
	bottom: 0;
}

#preloader-wapper.loaded::before,#preloader-wapper.loaded::after {
	height: 0%;
}

.loader-middle {
	position: relative;
	width: 50%;
	height: 1px;
	overflow: hidden;
	margin: auto;
	transition: all .8s;
	-webkit-transition: all .8s;
	-moz-transition: all .8s;
	-ms-transition: all .8s;
	-o-transition: all .8s;
	z-index: 555;
}

.loader-middle::before {
	position: absolute;
	content: "";
	width: 0;
	height: 100%;
	left: 50%;
	background: #793be8;
	animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
	-o-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
	-webkit-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
	transform: translateX(-50%);
	-webkit-transform: translateX(-50%);
	-moz-transform: translateX(-50%);
	-ms-transform: translateX(-50%);
	-o-transform: translateX(-50%);
}

@keyframes showLine {
	0% {
		width: 0;
		opacity: 0;
	}

	100% {
		width: 100%;
		opacity: 1;
	}
}

@-o-keyframes showLine {
	0% {
		width: 0;
		opacity: 0;
	}

	100% {
		width: 100%;
		opacity: 1;
	}
}

@-webkit-keyframes showLine {
	0% {
		width: 0;
		opacity: 0;
	}

	100% {
		width: 100%;
		opacity: 1;
	}
}

.loader-middle::after {
	position: absolute;
	content: "";
	width: 100%;
	height: 100%;
	left: -100px;
	top: 0;
	animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
	-o-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
	-webkit-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
	animation-delay: 1200ms;
}

@keyframes loader-middle {
	0% {
		left: -100%;
		background: #fff;
	}

	100% {
		left: 100%;
		background: #fff;
	}
}

@-o-keyframes loader-middle {
	0% {
		left: -100%;
		background: #fff;
	}

	100% {
		left: 100%;
		background: #fff;
	}
}

@-webkit-keyframes loader-middle {
	0% {
		left: -100%;
		background: #fff;
	}

	100% {
		left: 100%;
		background: #fff;
	}
}

.loader-middle.loaded {
	width: 100%;
	opacity: 0;
}

.loader-middle.loaded::after {
	opacity: 0;
}


.c-scroll-icon {
    z-index: 12;
    position: fixed;
    right: 50px;
    bottom: 20px;
}
.c-scroll-icon p {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 10px;
    letter-spacing: 2px;
    font-weight: 700;
    margin: 0;
}
.loader-logo img {
    height: 40px;
}

.mt-full {
    margin-top: 100vh !important;
}

.mt-10 {
    margin-top: 10px !important;
}

.mt-20 {
    margin-top: 20px !important;
}

.mt-30 {
    margin-top: 30px !important;
}

.mt-40 {
    margin-top: 40px !important;
}

.mt-50 {
    margin-top: 50px !important;
}

.mt-60 {
    margin-top: 60px !important;
}

.mt-60 {
    margin-top: 60px !important;
}

.mt-70 {
    margin-top: 70px !important;
}


.mt-80 {
    margin-top: 80px !important;
}


.mt-90 {
    margin-top: 90px !important;
}

.mb-40 {
    margin-bottom: 40px !important;
}
.mb-20 {
    margin-bottom: 20px !important;
}
.mb-40 {
    margin-bottom: 40px !important;
}
.mb-50 {
    margin-bottom: 50px !important;
}
.mb-70 {
    margin-bottom: 70px !important;
}
.mb-100 {
    margin-bottom: 100px !important;
}

.centered {
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
}

section {
    padding-top: 70px;
    padding-bottom: 70px;
}

::-webkit-scrollbar {
    width: 0px;
    ;
}

::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
    background: #ffff;
}

::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
    background: #222222;
}

/**************************************
 * 02.Header/Navbar Section Style
 *************************************/
 
.bg_block_first {
    z-index: 97;
    position: fixed;
    width: 100%;
    height: 0;
    top: 0;
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}

.bg_block_second {
    z-index: 97;
    position: fixed;
    width: 100%;
    height: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}

.nav-burger {
    position: fixed;
    right: 2%;
    top: 20px;
    z-index: 99;
}

.toggle-btn {
    position: relative;
    width: 50px;
    height: 50px;
    right: 0px;
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    border-radius: 100%;

    cursor: none;
    transition: all 0.4s ease;
}

.burger-menu {
    position: absolute;
    transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    top: 50%;
    left: 50%
}

.toggle-btn:hover {
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5);
}

.one {
    display: block;
    position: relative;
    width: 20px;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
}

.two {
    display: block;
    position: relative;
    width: 25px;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
    margin-top: 4px;
}

.tre {
    display: block;
    position: relative;
    width: 20px;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
    margin-top: 4px;
}

.menu {
    visibility: hidden;
    opacity: 0;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    z-index: 98;
    height: 100vh;
    width: 100%;
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
}

.menu-text p {
    font-weight: 300;
    line-height: 30px;
    color: #fff;
}

.data {
    text-align: center;
    width: 90%;
}

.hide {
    display: none;
}

.data ul {
    padding: 0;
}

ul {
    list-style: none;
    padding: 0;
}

.menu li {
    color: #fff;

}

.menu-link {
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    display: inline-block;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #fff;
    opacity: 1;
    font-size: 55px;
    font-weight: 700;
    margin: 5px 0;
    padding: 0 10px;
    overflow: hidden;
    transition: all 0.4s ease;
    color: transparent;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.7);
}

.menu-link.hide {
    opacity: 0;
    visibility: hidden;
}

.menu-link:hover {
    opacity: 1;
}

.menu-link.active {
    opacity: 1;
}

.bg-nav {
    position: fixed;
    z-index: 22;
    background: #222222;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 70px;
}


.links {
    margin: 0;
}

.multimenu {
    position: absolute;
    margin: 10px 0;
    top: 10px;
    width: 100%;
    text-align: center;
    z-index: 100;
    opacity: 0;
    visibility: hidden;
}

.multimenu.active {
    opacity: 1;
    visibility: visible;
}

ul.multimenu li {
    display: inline;
    margin: 0 10px;
}

ul.multimenu li a {
    transition: all 0.3s ease;
    font-family: 'Poppins', serif;
    font-size: 20px;
    font-weight: 600;
    letter-spacing: 0px;
    opacity: 1;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #fff;
}

ul.multimenu li a:hover {
    opacity: 0.5;
}

a:hover {
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #fff;
}

/* Social Media */
.social {
    position: fixed;
    transform: translatey(-50%);
    top: 50%;
    left: 2%;
    z-index: 10;
}

.social ul {
    padding: 0;
    margin: 0;
}

.social ul li {
    display: block;
    margin: 10px 0;
}

.social a {
    font-size: 14px;
    color: #fff;
    opacity: 1;
    width: 50px;
    height: 50px;
    line-height: 47px;
    text-align: center;
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    border-radius: 100%;
}
.social a:hover {
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.social a:hover {
    opacity: 1;
}

.c-magnetic .span {
    display: inline-block;
    /* pointer-events: none; */
}

/* copyright */
.copyright {
    z-index: 12;
    position: fixed;
    left: 3%;
    bottom: 20px;
}

.copyright p {
    margin: 0;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
    font-size: 10px;
    font-weight: 700;
    text-transform: uppercase;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
}

/* logo */
.logo {
    position: fixed;
    left: 40px;
    top: 25px;
    z-index: 99;
}

.logo img {
    height: 30px;
}

/* preload block */

body {
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
    height: 100%;
    overflow: hidden;
}


/**************************************
 * 03.Project/Work Page Style
 *************************************/

.bg {
    width: 60%;
    height: 60%;
    position: absolute;
    top: 50%;
    left: 50%;
    transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    overflow: hidden;
}

.project-img {
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
    background-size: cover !important;
    background-position: center center !important;
}

.project-1 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') no-repeat;
}

.project-2 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/2.jpg') no-repeat;
}

.project-3 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') no-repeat;
}

.project-4 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/4.jpg') no-repeat;
}

.project-5 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/5.jpg') no-repeat;
}

.overlay-bg {
    padding: 0;
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 0;
    right: 0;
    width: 0;
    z-index: 1;
    mix-blend-mode: saturation;
    height: 100%;
    background: #000;
}

.project-text {
    position: absolute;
    z-index: 1;
    color: #fff;
    width: 100%;
    text-align: center;
}

html,
body {
    position: relative;
    font-family: 'Poppins';
    overflow-x: hidden;
}

.swiper-container {
    height: 100%;
}

.swiper-wrapper {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.3, .91, .39, 1);
    transition-delay: 0.4s;
}

.title-work {
    pointer-events: none;
    position: absolute;
    transform: translateY(-50%);
    left: 15%;
    z-index: 3;
}

.title-work h2 {
    position: relative;
    overflow: hidden;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 60px;
    height: 80px;
    padding-left: 5px;
    padding-right: 5px;
    margin: 0;
	letter-spacing: 2px;
	margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.title-work h2 .strokes {
    color: transparent;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff;
}

.head-text {
    display: block;
}

.up-down {
    position: fixed;
    transform: translatey(-50%);
    top: 50%;
    right: 2%;
    z-index: 10;
    cursor: none;
}

.up-down .to-up {
    margin-bottom: 50px;
}

.up-down .circle {
    transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
    position: relative;
    margin: 0;
    width: 50px;
    height: 50px;
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
    border-radius: 30px;
}

.up-down .circle:hover {
    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5);
}

.up-down .circle .arrow {
    position: absolute;
    transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    top: 20px;
    left: 19px;

}

.up-down .to-up .circle .arrow::before {
    position: absolute;
    content: '';
    width: 10px;
    height: 10px;
    border-top: 2px solid #fff;
    border-right: 2px solid #fff;
    -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
    transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

.up-down .to-down .circle .arrow::before {
    position: absolute;
    content: '';
    width: 10px;
    height: 10px;
    margin-top: -4px;
    border-top: 2px solid #fff;
    border-right: 2px solid #fff;
    -webkit-transform: rotate(134deg);
    transform: rotate(134deg);
}

/* custom pagination swiper */

.swiper-pagination-fraction {
    height: 50px;
    position: fixed;
    right: 2.7%;
    transform: translateY(-50%);
    top: 50%;
    bottom: 0;
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
    font-size: 12px;
}
.swiper-pagination-fraction span:first-child {
    font-size: 30px;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.swiper-pagination-fraction span {
    font-size: 16px;
    font-weight: 700;
}

/* Button */

.btn-discover {
    height: 50px;
    position: relative;
    overflow: hidden;
    pointer-events: visible;
}

button {
    position: relative;
    display: inline-block;
    cursor: pointer;
    outline: none;
    border: 0;
    vertical-align: middle;
    text-decoration: none;
    background: transparent;
    padding: 0;
}

.learn-more {
    position: relative;
    display: inline-block;
    cursor: pointer;
    outline: none;
    border: 0;
    vertical-align: middle;
    text-decoration: none;
    background: transparent;
    padding: 0;
    width: 185px;
    margin-top: 0;
    margin-right: 10px;
}

.learn-more .circle {
    transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
    position: relative;
    margin: 0;
    width: 40px;
    height: 40px;
    border: 2px solid #fff;
    border-radius: 30px;
}

.learn-more .circle .icon {
    transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    margin: auto;
    background: #fff;
}

.learn-more .circle .icon.arrow {
    transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
    left: 10px;
    width: 15px;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
}

.learn-more .circle .icon.arrow::before {
    position: absolute;
    content: '';
    top: -4px;
    right: 0.0625rem;
    width: 0.625rem;
    height: 0.625rem;
    border-top: 2px solid #fff;
    border-right: 2px solid #fff;
    -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
    transform: rotate(45deg);
}

.learn-more .button-text {
    transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    padding: 10px 0;
    margin: 0 0 0 20px;
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 14px;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
    text-align: center;
    text-transform: uppercase;
}

.learn-more:hover .circle {
    width: 100%;
}

.learn-more:hover .circle .icon.arrow {
    background: #fff;
    -webkit-transform: translate(.7rem, 0);
    transform: translate(.7rem, 0);
}

.learn-more:hover .button-text {
    color: #fff;
    margin-left: 40px;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
}

/**************************************
 * 04.About Page/About Section Style
 *************************************/
 
.about {
    position: fixed;
    width: 100%;
    z-index: -1;
    height: 100vh;

}

.about-bg {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') center center no-repeat;
    background-size: cover;
}

.about-us-text h3 {
	font-size: 34px;
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    color: #fff;
    font-weight: 500;
}

.about-us-text p {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 28px;
    margin-top: 60px;
}

.main-title h1 {
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 80px;
    margin: 0;
    letter-spacing: 2px;
}

.dash {
    height: 2px;
    width: 50px;
    background: #fff;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
    left: 50%;
    position: absolute;
    margin-top: 20px;
}

.about h3 {
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
    font-weight: 800;
    font-size: 17px;
    margin: 0;
}

/**************************************
 * 04.1.Service Section Style
 *************************************/

.title-content h2 {
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    font-size: 33px;
    font-weight: 700;
    color: #fff;
}

.title-content::after {
    content: '';
    width: 20px;
    height: 2px;
    position: absolute;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
    left: 50%;
    margin-top: 10px;
    background: #fff;
}

.service-item {
	background: #0b080e;
    transition: all 0.3s ease;
    padding: 30px 30px;
    border: 1px solid rgb(16, 11, 21);
    overflow: hidden;
}

#service {
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}

.front {
    z-index: 3;
}

.service-icon {
    margin: 20px 0;
}


.service-icon img {
    width: 40px;
}

.service-text {
    padding: 20px 0;
}

.service-text h3 {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 16px;
    font-weight: 700;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
    text-transform: uppercase;
}

.service-list {
    padding: 0;
    margin-top: 20px;
}

.service-line {
    margin-top: 20px;
    width: 30px;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
}

.service-list li {
    opacity: 0.5;
    display: block;
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 14px;
    font-weight: 500;
    margin: 10px 0;
}

.service-list li:hover {
    opacity: 1;
}

/**************************************
 * 04.2.Testimonial Section Style
 *************************************/

#testimonial {
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12)
}

.testimonial {
    position: relative;
}

.testimonial-item {
    padding: 30px;
    position: relative;
}

.quot-left {
    position: absolute;
    height: 100px;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    color: #222;
    font-size: 70px;
    opacity: .7;


}

.quot-right {
    position: absolute;
    height: 100px;
    top: 0;
    right: 0;
    color: #222;
    font-size: 70px;
    opacity: .7;

}

.testimonial-item p {
    margin-bottom: 20px;
    font-size: 18px;
    color: #fff;
    line-height: 28px;
    font-weight: 500;
}

.line-img:after {
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    width: 60%;
    height: 5px;
    background-color: #f95343;
    z-index: 2;
}

p.author-text {
    font-size: 14px;
    font-style: normal;
    font-weight: 400;
    color: #fff;
}

/**************************************
 * 04.3.Client Logo Section Style
 *************************************/

#client {
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}

.client-icon img {
    width: 100%;
}

.client-icon img {
    opacity: .7;
    -webkit-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -moz-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -ms-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -o-transition:all 600ms ease;
    transition:all 600ms ease;
}
.client-icon img:hover {
    opacity: 1;
	transform:scale(1.1,1.1);
    -webkit-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -moz-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -ms-transition:all 600ms ease;
    -o-transition:all 600ms ease;
    transition:all 600ms ease;
}

/**************************************
 * 05.Footer Next Section Style
 *************************************/

.strokes span {
    color: transparent;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff;
}

.next-page {
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
    height: 200px;
    padding-bottom: 200px;
    padding-top: 100px;
}

.next-page h3 a {
    font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
    color: #fff;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 80px;
}

.next-page span:hover {
    color: #fff;
}

.next-page p {
    display: inline-block;
    color: #fff;
    font-weight: 700;
    margin: 0;
}

/**************************************
 * 06.Single Project Page Style
 *************************************/

.project-detail-1 {
    background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') center center no-repeat;
    background-size: cover;
}

.detailes {
    margin: 30px 0;
}

.detailes h3 {
    color: #fff;
    font-family: 'Poppins', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 20px;
    text-transform: uppercase;
    font-style: normal;
}

.detailes p {
    margin: 0 !important;
}

/**************************************
 * 07.Contact Page Style
 *************************************/

/**
 * Map Style
 **/
.map-contact #map {
	position: relative;
	width: 100%;
	height: 400px;
	border: 0;
	margin-bottom: 0px;
}
.contact-info {
    transition: all 0.3s ease;
    margin-bottom: 30px;
    overflow: hidden;
}
.email a {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 13px;
    position: relative;
}

button {
    outline: none;
}
input:-webkit-autofill {
    color: #fff !important;
    -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 0px 9999px #fff;
}
.contact p {
    color: #999;
    margin: 0;
}
.btn-sends {
    color: #fff;
    background-color: transparent;
    border-color:transparent;
    border: 1px solid #fff;
    font-weight: 600;
    text-transform: uppercase;
    font-size: 14px;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
    padding: 10px 20px;
    border-radius: 40px;
}
.contact i {
    color: #fff;
    margin-bottom: 20px;
}

.email a::after {
    content: '';
    width: 0%;
    height: 2px;
    background: #fff;
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 2px;
    left: 0;
    transition: all 0.7s cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.82, 0.165, 1)
}

.email:hover a::after {
    width: 100%;
}

label {
    color: #fff;
    margin: 10px 0;
}

.form-control {
    font-size: 14px;
    background: transparent;
    line-height: 1.25;
    padding: 0;
    color: #fff !important;
    padding-left: 0px;
    border-left: none;
    border-right: none;
    border-top: none;
    border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;
    border-radius: 0;
    outline: none;
}
.form-control:focus {
	box-shadow: none;
	outline: 0 none;
	background: transparent;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #3F51B5;
}
input,
textarea {
    border: none;
    -webkit-box-shadow: none;
    -moz-box-shadow: none;
    box-shadow: none;
    outline: 0;
    background: transparent;
}
textarea {
    padding-top: 10px;
}
.help-block.with-errors {
    color: rgb(245, 92, 92);
    margin-top: 10px;
    font-size: 12px;
}

.alert-success {
    color: #fff;
    background-color: transparent;
    border-color: #fff;
}

.contact-area .form-message.success {
	background: #03b103;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 10px 15px;
	border-radius: 3px;
}

.contact-area .form-message.error {
	background: #ff4d15;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 10px 15px;
	border-radius: 3px;
}

/**************************************
 * 08.Project Ttransition Style
 *************************************/

.over-1 {
    position: absolute;
    width: 20%;
    height: 0;
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
    z-index: 5;
    left: 0;
    bottom: 0;
}

.over-2 {
    position: absolute;
    width: 20%;
    height: 0;
    left: 20%;
    background: #040508;
    z-index: 5;
    bottom: 0;
}

.over-3 {
    position: absolute;
    width: 20%;
    height: 0;
    left: 40%;
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
    z-index: 5;
    bottom: 0;
}

.over-4 {
    position: absolute;
    width: 20%;
    height: 0;
    left: 60%;
    background: #040508;
    z-index: 5;
    bottom: 0;
}

.over-5 {
    position: absolute;
    width: 20%;
    height: 0;
    left: 80%;
    background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
    z-index: 5;
    bottom: 0;
}
and this is the html code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">



<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8" />
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
    <title>Isau Meneses</title>
	
	<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Passion+One:400,700,900&amp;display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
	<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Poppins:200,300,400,500,600,700,800,900&amp;display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/vendor/font-awesome-5/css/fontawesome-all.min.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/custom.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/main.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/fullsreen-showcase.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/responsive-fullsreen.css">
</head>

<body>
    <!-- Preloader  -->
    <div id="preloader-wapper">
        <div class="loader-middle"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="loader">
        <div class="block_first"></div>
        <div class="block_second"></div>
    </div>

    <!-- Navbar -->
    <nav>
        <div class="">
            <div class="nav-burger c-magnetic">
                <div class="span">
                    <div class="toggle-btn link empty-cursor">
                        <div class="burger-menu">
                            <span class="one"></span>
                            <span class="two"></span>
                            <span class="tre"></span>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="bg_block_first"></div>
        <div class="bg_block_second"></div>

        <div class="manu-container">
            <div class="menu">
                <div class="data">
                    <div class="links">
                        <ul>
                          <li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="index.html"><li>Home</a></li>
							<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="sobre.html">Perfil</a></li>
							<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="http://store.isaumeneses.com/">Loja</a></li>
							<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="http://store.isaumeneses.com/academia/">Academia</a></li>
                            <li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="contact.html">Contactos</a></li>
                            
                        </ul>
                    </div>

                </div>

            </div>
        </div>
    </nav>
    <!-- Logo -->
    <div class="logo">
        <a class="link" href="index.html"><img src="assets/img/logo.png" alt="logo"></a>
    </div>

    <!-- Custom Cursor -->
    <div class="cursor"></div>
    <div class="cursor-follower"></div>
    <div class="up-down">
        <div class="to-up c-magnetic empty-cursor">
            <div class="span">
                <div class="circle">
                    <div class="arrow"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="to-down c-magnetic empty-cursor">
            <div class="span">
                <div class="circle">
                    <div class="arrow"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
	
    <!-- Social Media -->
    <div class="social">
        <ul>
            <li class="c-magnetic">
                <span>
                    <a class="link span" href="#">
                        <i class="fab fa-facebook" aria-hidden="true"></i>
                    </a>
                </span>
            </li>

            <li class="c-magnetic">
                <span>
                    <a class="link span" href="#">
                        <i class="fab fa-instagram" aria-hidden="true"></i>
                    </a>
                </span>
            </li>

            <li class="c-magnetic">
                <span>
                    <a class="link span" href="#">
                        <i class="fab fa-twitter" aria-hidden="true"></i>
                    </a>
                </span>
            </li>

            <li class="c-magnetic">
                <span>
                    <a class="link span" href="#">
                        <i class="fab fa-behance" aria-hidden="true"></i>
                    </a>
                </span>
            </li>
        </ul>
    </div>

    <div class="copyright">
        <p>&copy; Isau Meneses 2020</p>
    </div>

    <!-- Scroll Animimation -->
    <div class="c-scroll-icon">
        <p>Va para baixo</p>
    </div>

    <div class="swiper-container">
        <div class="swiper-wrapper">
		
            <!-- Start Project 01 -->
            <div class="swiper-slide">
                <div class="title-work">
                    <!-- Project Title -->
                    <h2>
                        Isau <span class="strokes">Meneses</span>
                    </h2>
                    <!-- Project Button -->
                    <div class="c-magnetic">
                        <div class="span">
                            <div class="btn-discover">
                                <a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
                                    <div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
                                        <div class="circle">
                                            <span class="icon arrow"></span>
                                        </div>
                                        <p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
                                    </div>
                                </a>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <!-- Project Background -->
                <div class="bg">
                    <div class="overlay-bg"></div>
                    <div class="project-img project-1"></div>
                </div>
                <!-- overlay on slide -->
                <div class="overlay-swipe">
                    <div class="over-1"></div>
                    <div class="over-2"></div>
                    <div class="over-3"></div>
                    <div class="over-4"></div>
                    <div class="over-5"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <!-- End Project 01 -->

            <!-- Start Project 02 -->
            <div class="swiper-slide">

                <div class="title-work">
                    <!-- Project Title -->
                    <h2>
                        Eventos <span class="strokes">Isau Meneses</span>
                    </h2>
                    <!-- Project Button -->
                    <div class="c-magnetic">
                        <div class="span">
                            <div class="btn-discover">
                                <a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
                                    <div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
                                        <div class="circle">
                                            <span class="icon arrow"></span>
                                        </div>
                                        <p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
                                    </div>
                                </a>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <!-- Project Background -->
                <div class="bg">
                    <div class="overlay-bg"></div>
                    <div class="project-img project-2"></div>
                </div>
                <!-- overlay on slide -->
                <div class="overlay-swipe">
                    <div class="over-1"></div>
                    <div class="over-2"></div>
                    <div class="over-3"></div>
                    <div class="over-4"></div>
                    <div class="over-5"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <!-- End Project 02 -->


            <!-- Start Project 03 -->
            <div class="swiper-slide">
                <div class="title-work">
                    <!-- Project Title -->
                    <h2>
                        Concertos <span class="strokes">Artisticos</span>
                    </h2>
                    <!-- Project Button -->
                    <div class="c-magnetic">
                        <div class="span">
                            <div class="btn-discover">
                                <a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
                                    <div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
                                        <div class="circle">
                                            <span class="icon arrow"></span>
                                        </div>
                                        <p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
                                    </div>
                                </a>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <!-- Project Background -->
                <div class="bg">
                    <div class="overlay-bg"></div>
                    <div class="project-img project-3"></div>
                </div>
                <!-- overlay on slide -->
                <div class="overlay-swipe">
                    <div class="over-1"></div>
                    <div class="over-2"></div>
                    <div class="over-3"></div>
                    <div class="over-4"></div>
                    <div class="over-5"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <!-- End Project 03 -->

            <!-- Start Project 04 -->
            <div class="swiper-slide">
                <div class="title-work">
                    <!-- Project Title -->
                    <h2>
                       Isau <span class="strokes">Meneses</span>
                    </h2>
                    <!-- Project Button -->
                    <div class="c-magnetic">
                        <div class="span">
                            <div class="btn-discover">
                                <a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
                                    <div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
                                        <div class="circle">
                                            <span class="icon arrow"></span>
                                        </div>
                                        <p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
                                    </div>
                                </a>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>

                <!-- Project Background -->
                <div class="bg">
                    <div class="overlay-bg"></div>
                    <div class="project-img project-4"></div>
                </div>
                <!-- overlay on slide -->
                <div class="overlay-swipe">
                    <div class="over-1"></div>
                    <div class="over-2"></div>
                    <div class="over-3"></div>
                    <div class="over-4"></div>
                    <div class="over-5"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <!-- End Project 04 -->
			
            <!-- Start Project 05 -->
            <div class="swiper-slide">
                <div class="title-work">
                    <!-- Project Title -->
                    <h2>
                        Carreira <span class="strokes"> Isau</span>
                    </h2>
                    <!-- Project Button -->
                    <div class="c-magnetic">
                        <div class="span">
                            <div class="btn-discover">
                                <a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
                                    <div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
                                        <div class="circle">
                                            <span class="icon arrow"></span>
                                        </div>
                                        <p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
                                    </div>
                                </a>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <!-- Project Background -->
                <div class="bg">
                    <div class="overlay-bg"></div>
                    <div class="project-img project-5"></div>
                </div>
                <!-- overlay on slide -->
                <div class="overlay-swipe">
                    <div class="over-1"></div>
                    <div class="over-2"></div>
                    <div class="over-3"></div>
                    <div class="over-4"></div>
                    <div class="over-5"></div>
                </div>
            </div>
            <!-- End Project 05 -->

        </div>
    </div>

	<script src="assets/js/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
    <script src="assets/js/plugin.js"></script>
    <script src="assets/js/fullsreen-showcase.js"></script>
    <script src="assets/js/main.js"></script>
	
</body>


</html>
i need the menu to come like that one in that picture instead of toggle

Screen Shot 2020-12-14 at 11.19.24 AM
Screen Shot 2020-12-14 at 11.19.24 AM1280×800 192 KB