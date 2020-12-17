I have a templante i want to change toggle menu to simple menu

hi i want to change toggle menu to normal menu.
Hello @Gialdino94. Without seeing your code, it’s going to be difficult to help you. And you might need to explain what you mean by “normal menu”.
2 Likes
This is the Css
/**************************************
-- Css Table of Content
01.Generale Style
02.Header/Navbar Section Style
03.Project/Work Page Style
04.About Page/About Section Style
04.1.Service Section Style
04.2.Testimonial Section Style
04.3.Client Logo Section Style
05.Footer Next Section Style
06.Single Project Page Style
07.Contact Page Style
08.Project Ttransition Style
*************************************/
/**************************************
* 01. Generale Style
*************************************/
/*preloader */
#preloader-wapper {
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
top: 0;
overflow: hidden;
position: fixed;
z-index: 99999999;
display: flex;
}
#preloader-wapper::before,#preloader-wapper::after {
position: absolute;
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 50%;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
top: 0;
left: 0;
transition: .4s;
-webkit-transition: height .4s;
-moz-transition: height .4s;
-ms-transition: height .4s;
-o-transition: height .4s;
}
#preloader-wapper::after {
top: auto;
bottom: 0;
}
#preloader-wapper.loaded::before,#preloader-wapper.loaded::after {
height: 0%;
}
.loader-middle {
position: relative;
width: 50%;
height: 1px;
overflow: hidden;
margin: auto;
transition: all .8s;
-webkit-transition: all .8s;
-moz-transition: all .8s;
-ms-transition: all .8s;
-o-transition: all .8s;
z-index: 555;
}
.loader-middle::before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
width: 0;
height: 100%;
left: 50%;
background: #793be8;
animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
-o-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
-webkit-animation: showLine 700ms ease-in-out 0s forwards;
transform: translateX(-50%);
-webkit-transform: translateX(-50%);
-moz-transform: translateX(-50%);
-ms-transform: translateX(-50%);
-o-transform: translateX(-50%);
}
@keyframes showLine {
0% {
width: 0;
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
width: 100%;
opacity: 1;
}
}
@-o-keyframes showLine {
0% {
width: 0;
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
width: 100%;
opacity: 1;
}
}
@-webkit-keyframes showLine {
0% {
width: 0;
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
width: 100%;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.loader-middle::after {
position: absolute;
content: "";
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
left: -100px;
top: 0;
animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
-o-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
-webkit-animation: loader-middle 2s cubic-bezier(.86,0,.07,1) infinite;
animation-delay: 1200ms;
}
@keyframes loader-middle {
0% {
left: -100%;
background: #fff;
}
100% {
left: 100%;
background: #fff;
}
}
@-o-keyframes loader-middle {
0% {
left: -100%;
background: #fff;
}
100% {
left: 100%;
background: #fff;
}
}
@-webkit-keyframes loader-middle {
0% {
left: -100%;
background: #fff;
}
100% {
left: 100%;
background: #fff;
}
}
.loader-middle.loaded {
width: 100%;
opacity: 0;
}
.loader-middle.loaded::after {
opacity: 0;
}
.c-scroll-icon {
z-index: 12;
position: fixed;
right: 50px;
bottom: 20px;
}
.c-scroll-icon p {
color: #fff;
font-size: 10px;
letter-spacing: 2px;
font-weight: 700;
margin: 0;
}
.loader-logo img {
height: 40px;
}
.mt-full {
margin-top: 100vh !important;
}
.mt-10 {
margin-top: 10px !important;
}
.mt-20 {
margin-top: 20px !important;
}
.mt-30 {
margin-top: 30px !important;
}
.mt-40 {
margin-top: 40px !important;
}
.mt-50 {
margin-top: 50px !important;
}
.mt-60 {
margin-top: 60px !important;
}
.mt-60 {
margin-top: 60px !important;
}
.mt-70 {
margin-top: 70px !important;
}
.mt-80 {
margin-top: 80px !important;
}
.mt-90 {
margin-top: 90px !important;
}
.mb-40 {
margin-bottom: 40px !important;
}
.mb-20 {
margin-bottom: 20px !important;
}
.mb-40 {
margin-bottom: 40px !important;
}
.mb-50 {
margin-bottom: 50px !important;
}
.mb-70 {
margin-bottom: 70px !important;
}
.mb-100 {
margin-bottom: 100px !important;
}
.centered {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
section {
padding-top: 70px;
padding-bottom: 70px;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 0px;
;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
background: #ffff;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
background: #222222;
}
/**************************************
* 02.Header/Navbar Section Style
*************************************/
.bg_block_first {
z-index: 97;
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
height: 0;
top: 0;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}
.bg_block_second {
z-index: 97;
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
height: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}
.nav-burger {
position: fixed;
right: 2%;
top: 20px;
z-index: 99;
}
.toggle-btn {
position: relative;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
right: 0px;
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
border-radius: 100%;
cursor: none;
transition: all 0.4s ease;
}
.burger-menu {
position: absolute;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
top: 50%;
left: 50%
}
.toggle-btn:hover {
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5);
}
.one {
display: block;
position: relative;
width: 20px;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
}
.two {
display: block;
position: relative;
width: 25px;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
margin-top: 4px;
}
.tre {
display: block;
position: relative;
width: 20px;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
margin-top: 4px;
}
.menu {
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
z-index: 98;
height: 100vh;
width: 100%;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.menu-text p {
font-weight: 300;
line-height: 30px;
color: #fff;
}
.data {
text-align: center;
width: 90%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
.data ul {
padding: 0;
}
ul {
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
}
.menu li {
color: #fff;
}
.menu-link {
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
opacity: 1;
font-size: 55px;
font-weight: 700;
margin: 5px 0;
padding: 0 10px;
overflow: hidden;
transition: all 0.4s ease;
color: transparent;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.7);
}
.menu-link.hide {
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
.menu-link:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
.menu-link.active {
opacity: 1;
}
.bg-nav {
position: fixed;
z-index: 22;
background: #222222;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 70px;
}
.links {
margin: 0;
}
.multimenu {
position: absolute;
margin: 10px 0;
top: 10px;
width: 100%;
text-align: center;
z-index: 100;
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
.multimenu.active {
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
}
ul.multimenu li {
display: inline;
margin: 0 10px;
}
ul.multimenu li a {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
font-family: 'Poppins', serif;
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: 600;
letter-spacing: 0px;
opacity: 1;
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
}
ul.multimenu li a:hover {
opacity: 0.5;
}
a:hover {
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
}
/* Social Media */
.social {
position: fixed;
transform: translatey(-50%);
top: 50%;
left: 2%;
z-index: 10;
}
.social ul {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
.social ul li {
display: block;
margin: 10px 0;
}
.social a {
font-size: 14px;
color: #fff;
opacity: 1;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
line-height: 47px;
text-align: center;
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
border-radius: 100%;
}
.social a:hover {
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.social a:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
.c-magnetic .span {
display: inline-block;
/* pointer-events: none; */
}
/* copyright */
.copyright {
z-index: 12;
position: fixed;
left: 3%;
bottom: 20px;
}
.copyright p {
margin: 0;
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
font-size: 10px;
font-weight: 700;
text-transform: uppercase;
letter-spacing: 1px;
}
/* logo */
.logo {
position: fixed;
left: 40px;
top: 25px;
z-index: 99;
}
.logo img {
height: 30px;
}
/* preload block */
body {
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
/**************************************
* 03.Project/Work Page Style
*************************************/
.bg {
width: 60%;
height: 60%;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
overflow: hidden;
}
.project-img {
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-size: cover !important;
background-position: center center !important;
}
.project-1 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') no-repeat;
}
.project-2 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/2.jpg') no-repeat;
}
.project-3 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') no-repeat;
}
.project-4 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/4.jpg') no-repeat;
}
.project-5 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/5.jpg') no-repeat;
}
.overlay-bg {
padding: 0;
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 0;
z-index: 1;
mix-blend-mode: saturation;
height: 100%;
background: #000;
}
.project-text {
position: absolute;
z-index: 1;
color: #fff;
width: 100%;
text-align: center;
}
html,
body {
position: relative;
font-family: 'Poppins';
overflow-x: hidden;
}
.swiper-container {
height: 100%;
}
.swiper-wrapper {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.3, .91, .39, 1);
transition-delay: 0.4s;
}
.title-work {
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
transform: translateY(-50%);
left: 15%;
z-index: 3;
}
.title-work h2 {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 60px;
height: 80px;
padding-left: 5px;
padding-right: 5px;
margin: 0;
letter-spacing: 2px;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.title-work h2 .strokes {
color: transparent;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff;
}
.head-text {
display: block;
}
.up-down {
position: fixed;
transform: translatey(-50%);
top: 50%;
right: 2%;
z-index: 10;
cursor: none;
}
.up-down .to-up {
margin-bottom: 50px;
}
.up-down .circle {
transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
position: relative;
margin: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);
border-radius: 30px;
}
.up-down .circle:hover {
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, .5);
}
.up-down .circle .arrow {
position: absolute;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
top: 20px;
left: 19px;
}
.up-down .to-up .circle .arrow::before {
position: absolute;
content: '';
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
border-top: 2px solid #fff;
border-right: 2px solid #fff;
-webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.up-down .to-down .circle .arrow::before {
position: absolute;
content: '';
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
margin-top: -4px;
border-top: 2px solid #fff;
border-right: 2px solid #fff;
-webkit-transform: rotate(134deg);
transform: rotate(134deg);
}
/* custom pagination swiper */
.swiper-pagination-fraction {
height: 50px;
position: fixed;
right: 2.7%;
transform: translateY(-50%);
top: 50%;
bottom: 0;
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
font-size: 12px;
}
.swiper-pagination-fraction span:first-child {
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: 700;
}
.swiper-pagination-fraction span {
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 700;
}
/* Button */
.btn-discover {
height: 50px;
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
pointer-events: visible;
}
button {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
border: 0;
vertical-align: middle;
text-decoration: none;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
}
.learn-more {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
border: 0;
vertical-align: middle;
text-decoration: none;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
width: 185px;
margin-top: 0;
margin-right: 10px;
}
.learn-more .circle {
transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
position: relative;
margin: 0;
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
border: 2px solid #fff;
border-radius: 30px;
}
.learn-more .circle .icon {
transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
background: #fff;
}
.learn-more .circle .icon.arrow {
transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
left: 10px;
width: 15px;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
}
.learn-more .circle .icon.arrow::before {
position: absolute;
content: '';
top: -4px;
right: 0.0625rem;
width: 0.625rem;
height: 0.625rem;
border-top: 2px solid #fff;
border-right: 2px solid #fff;
-webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.learn-more .button-text {
transition: all 0.45s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.076, 1);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
padding: 10px 0;
margin: 0 0 0 20px;
color: #fff;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 700;
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.learn-more:hover .circle {
width: 100%;
}
.learn-more:hover .circle .icon.arrow {
background: #fff;
-webkit-transform: translate(.7rem, 0);
transform: translate(.7rem, 0);
}
.learn-more:hover .button-text {
color: #fff;
margin-left: 40px;
letter-spacing: 1px;
}
/**************************************
* 04.About Page/About Section Style
*************************************/
.about {
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
z-index: -1;
height: 100vh;
}
.about-bg {
background: url('../img/portfolio/1.jpg') center center no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}
.about-us-text h3 {
font-size: 34px;
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 500;
}
.about-us-text p {
color: #fff;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 28px;
margin-top: 60px;
}
.main-title h1 {
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 80px;
margin: 0;
letter-spacing: 2px;
}
.dash {
height: 2px;
width: 50px;
background: #fff;
transform: translateX(-50%);
left: 50%;
position: absolute;
margin-top: 20px;
}
.about h3 {
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 17px;
margin: 0;
}
/**************************************
* 04.1.Service Section Style
*************************************/
.title-content h2 {
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
font-size: 33px;
font-weight: 700;
color: #fff;
}
.title-content::after {
content: '';
width: 20px;
height: 2px;
position: absolute;
transform: translateX(-50%);
left: 50%;
margin-top: 10px;
background: #fff;
}
.service-item {
background: #0b080e;
transition: all 0.3s ease;
padding: 30px 30px;
border: 1px solid rgb(16, 11, 21);
overflow: hidden;
}
#service {
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}
.front {
z-index: 3;
}
.service-icon {
margin: 20px 0;
}
.service-icon img {
width: 40px;
}
.service-text {
padding: 20px 0;
}
.service-text h3 {
color: #fff;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 700;
letter-spacing: 1px;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.service-list {
padding: 0;
margin-top: 20px;
}
.service-line {
margin-top: 20px;
width: 30px;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
}
.service-list li {
opacity: 0.5;
display: block;
color: #fff;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 500;
margin: 10px 0;
}
.service-list li:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
/**************************************
* 04.2.Testimonial Section Style
*************************************/
#testimonial {
background: rgb(9, 7, 12)
}
.testimonial {
position: relative;
}
.testimonial-item {
padding: 30px;
position: relative;
}
.quot-left {
position: absolute;
height: 100px;
top: 0;
left: 0;
color: #222;
font-size: 70px;
opacity: .7;
}
.quot-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100px;
top: 0;
right: 0;
color: #222;
font-size: 70px;
opacity: .7;
}
.testimonial-item p {
margin-bottom: 20px;
font-size: 18px;
color: #fff;
line-height: 28px;
font-weight: 500;
}
.line-img:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
width: 60%;
height: 5px;
background-color: #f95343;
z-index: 2;
}
p.author-text {
font-size: 14px;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
color: #fff;
}
/**************************************
* 04.3.Client Logo Section Style
*************************************/
#client {
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
}
.client-icon img {
width: 100%;
}
.client-icon img {
opacity: .7;
-webkit-transition:all 600ms ease;
-moz-transition:all 600ms ease;
-ms-transition:all 600ms ease;
-o-transition:all 600ms ease;
transition:all 600ms ease;
}
.client-icon img:hover {
opacity: 1;
transform:scale(1.1,1.1);
-webkit-transition:all 600ms ease;
-moz-transition:all 600ms ease;
-ms-transition:all 600ms ease;
-o-transition:all 600ms ease;
transition:all 600ms ease;
}
/**************************************
* 05.Footer Next Section Style
*************************************/
.strokes span {
color: transparent;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px #fff;
}
.next-page {
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
height: 200px;
padding-bottom: 200px;
padding-top: 100px;
}
.next-page h3 a {
font-family: 'Passion One', cursive;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 80px;
}
.next-page span:hover {
color: #fff;
}
.next-page p {
display: inline-block;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 700;
margin: 0;
}
/**************************************
* 06.Single Project Page Style
*************************************/
.project-detail-1 {
background: url('../img/portfolio/3.jpg') center center no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}
.detailes {
margin: 30px 0;
}
.detailes h3 {
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Poppins', serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 20px;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-style: normal;
}
.detailes p {
margin: 0 !important;
}
/**************************************
* 07.Contact Page Style
*************************************/
/**
* Map Style
**/
.map-contact #map {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 400px;
border: 0;
margin-bottom: 0px;
}
.contact-info {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
margin-bottom: 30px;
overflow: hidden;
}
.email a {
color: #fff;
font-size: 13px;
position: relative;
}
button {
outline: none;
}
input:-webkit-autofill {
color: #fff !important;
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 0px 9999px #fff;
}
.contact p {
color: #999;
margin: 0;
}
.btn-sends {
color: #fff;
background-color: transparent;
border-color:transparent;
border: 1px solid #fff;
font-weight: 600;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 14px;
letter-spacing: 1px;
padding: 10px 20px;
border-radius: 40px;
}
.contact i {
color: #fff;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.email a::after {
content: '';
width: 0%;
height: 2px;
background: #fff;
position: absolute;
bottom: 2px;
left: 0;
transition: all 0.7s cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.82, 0.165, 1)
}
.email:hover a::after {
width: 100%;
}
label {
color: #fff;
margin: 10px 0;
}
.form-control {
font-size: 14px;
background: transparent;
line-height: 1.25;
padding: 0;
color: #fff !important;
padding-left: 0px;
border-left: none;
border-right: none;
border-top: none;
border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;
border-radius: 0;
outline: none;
}
.form-control:focus {
box-shadow: none;
outline: 0 none;
background: transparent;
border-bottom: 1px solid #3F51B5;
}
input,
textarea {
border: none;
-webkit-box-shadow: none;
-moz-box-shadow: none;
box-shadow: none;
outline: 0;
background: transparent;
}
textarea {
padding-top: 10px;
}
.help-block.with-errors {
color: rgb(245, 92, 92);
margin-top: 10px;
font-size: 12px;
}
.alert-success {
color: #fff;
background-color: transparent;
border-color: #fff;
}
.contact-area .form-message.success {
background: #03b103;
color: #fff;
padding: 10px 15px;
border-radius: 3px;
}
.contact-area .form-message.error {
background: #ff4d15;
color: #fff;
padding: 10px 15px;
border-radius: 3px;
}
/**************************************
* 08.Project Ttransition Style
*************************************/
.over-1 {
position: absolute;
width: 20%;
height: 0;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
z-index: 5;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
.over-2 {
position: absolute;
width: 20%;
height: 0;
left: 20%;
background: #040508;
z-index: 5;
bottom: 0;
}
.over-3 {
position: absolute;
width: 20%;
height: 0;
left: 40%;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
z-index: 5;
bottom: 0;
}
.over-4 {
position: absolute;
width: 20%;
height: 0;
left: 60%;
background: #040508;
z-index: 5;
bottom: 0;
}
.over-5 {
position: absolute;
width: 20%;
height: 0;
left: 80%;
background: rgb(9, 7, 12);
z-index: 5;
bottom: 0;
}
and this is the html code
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8" />
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
<title>Isau Meneses</title>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Passion+One:400,700,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Poppins:200,300,400,500,600,700,800,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/vendor/font-awesome-5/css/fontawesome-all.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/custom.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/main.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/fullsreen-showcase.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/responsive-fullsreen.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- Preloader -->
<div id="preloader-wapper">
<div class="loader-middle"></div>
</div>
<div class="loader">
<div class="block_first"></div>
<div class="block_second"></div>
</div>
<!-- Navbar -->
<nav>
<div class="">
<div class="nav-burger c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="toggle-btn link empty-cursor">
<div class="burger-menu">
<span class="one"></span>
<span class="two"></span>
<span class="tre"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="bg_block_first"></div>
<div class="bg_block_second"></div>
<div class="manu-container">
<div class="menu">
<div class="data">
<div class="links">
<ul>
<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="index.html"><li>Home</a></li>
<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="sobre.html">Perfil</a></li>
<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="http://store.isaumeneses.com/">Loja</a></li>
<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="http://store.isaumeneses.com/academia/">Academia</a></li>
<li><a class="menu-link multi-leave link" href="contact.html">Contactos</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</nav>
<!-- Logo -->
<div class="logo">
<a class="link" href="index.html"><img src="assets/img/logo.png" alt="logo"></a>
</div>
<!-- Custom Cursor -->
<div class="cursor"></div>
<div class="cursor-follower"></div>
<div class="up-down">
<div class="to-up c-magnetic empty-cursor">
<div class="span">
<div class="circle">
<div class="arrow"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="to-down c-magnetic empty-cursor">
<div class="span">
<div class="circle">
<div class="arrow"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="swiper-pagination"></div>
<!-- Social Media -->
<div class="social">
<ul>
<li class="c-magnetic">
<span>
<a class="link span" href="#">
<i class="fab fa-facebook" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</a>
</span>
</li>
<li class="c-magnetic">
<span>
<a class="link span" href="#">
<i class="fab fa-instagram" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</a>
</span>
</li>
<li class="c-magnetic">
<span>
<a class="link span" href="#">
<i class="fab fa-twitter" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</a>
</span>
</li>
<li class="c-magnetic">
<span>
<a class="link span" href="#">
<i class="fab fa-behance" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</a>
</span>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="copyright">
<p>© Isau Meneses 2020</p>
</div>
<!-- Scroll Animimation -->
<div class="c-scroll-icon">
<p>Va para baixo</p>
</div>
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<!-- Start Project 01 -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="title-work">
<!-- Project Title -->
<h2>
Isau <span class="strokes">Meneses</span>
</h2>
<!-- Project Button -->
<div class="c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="btn-discover">
<a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
<div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
<div class="circle">
<span class="icon arrow"></span>
</div>
<p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Project Background -->
<div class="bg">
<div class="overlay-bg"></div>
<div class="project-img project-1"></div>
</div>
<!-- overlay on slide -->
<div class="overlay-swipe">
<div class="over-1"></div>
<div class="over-2"></div>
<div class="over-3"></div>
<div class="over-4"></div>
<div class="over-5"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- End Project 01 -->
<!-- Start Project 02 -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="title-work">
<!-- Project Title -->
<h2>
Eventos <span class="strokes">Isau Meneses</span>
</h2>
<!-- Project Button -->
<div class="c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="btn-discover">
<a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
<div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
<div class="circle">
<span class="icon arrow"></span>
</div>
<p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Project Background -->
<div class="bg">
<div class="overlay-bg"></div>
<div class="project-img project-2"></div>
</div>
<!-- overlay on slide -->
<div class="overlay-swipe">
<div class="over-1"></div>
<div class="over-2"></div>
<div class="over-3"></div>
<div class="over-4"></div>
<div class="over-5"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- End Project 02 -->
<!-- Start Project 03 -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="title-work">
<!-- Project Title -->
<h2>
Concertos <span class="strokes">Artisticos</span>
</h2>
<!-- Project Button -->
<div class="c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="btn-discover">
<a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
<div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
<div class="circle">
<span class="icon arrow"></span>
</div>
<p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Project Background -->
<div class="bg">
<div class="overlay-bg"></div>
<div class="project-img project-3"></div>
</div>
<!-- overlay on slide -->
<div class="overlay-swipe">
<div class="over-1"></div>
<div class="over-2"></div>
<div class="over-3"></div>
<div class="over-4"></div>
<div class="over-5"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- End Project 03 -->
<!-- Start Project 04 -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="title-work">
<!-- Project Title -->
<h2>
Isau <span class="strokes">Meneses</span>
</h2>
<!-- Project Button -->
<div class="c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="btn-discover">
<a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
<div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
<div class="circle">
<span class="icon arrow"></span>
</div>
<p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Project Background -->
<div class="bg">
<div class="overlay-bg"></div>
<div class="project-img project-4"></div>
</div>
<!-- overlay on slide -->
<div class="overlay-swipe">
<div class="over-1"></div>
<div class="over-2"></div>
<div class="over-3"></div>
<div class="over-4"></div>
<div class="over-5"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- End Project 04 -->
<!-- Start Project 05 -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="title-work">
<!-- Project Title -->
<h2>
Carreira <span class="strokes"> Isau</span>
</h2>
<!-- Project Button -->
<div class="c-magnetic">
<div class="span">
<div class="btn-discover">
<a class="load-marmoset" href="sobre.html">
<div class="learn-more empty-cursor">
<div class="circle">
<span class="icon arrow"></span>
</div>
<p class="button-text">Saiba Mais...</p>
</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Project Background -->
<div class="bg">
<div class="overlay-bg"></div>
<div class="project-img project-5"></div>
</div>
<!-- overlay on slide -->
<div class="overlay-swipe">
<div class="over-1"></div>
<div class="over-2"></div>
<div class="over-3"></div>
<div class="over-4"></div>
<div class="over-5"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- End Project 05 -->
</div>
</div>
<script src="assets/js/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="assets/js/plugin.js"></script>
<script src="assets/js/fullsreen-showcase.js"></script>
<script src="assets/js/main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>