I have a problem sending messages from my contact form please help me is con recaptcha

in the contact.html file

please ask them for help, what happens is that the recaptcha is well configured but when a person sends the message through my form and presses the button send message the message is sent without the person verifying the recapcha, but the recapcha is fine already asking to verify the problem is in the send message button

please help me!

the problem is in the script <! - Contact Form Validation ->

in the line of

var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]');

contact.html

<form id="contact_form" name="contact_form" class="" action="includes/sendmail.php" method="post" onsubmit="return submitUserForm();"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="form_name">Name <small>*</small></label> <input id="form_name" name="form_name" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Name" required=""> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="form_email">Email <small>*</small></label> <input id="form_email" name="form_email" class="form-control required email" type="email" placeholder="Enter Email"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="form_name">Subject <small>*</small></label> <input id="form_subject" name="form_subject" class="form-control required" type="text" placeholder="Enter Subject"> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="form_phone">Phone</label> <input id="form_phone" name="form_phone" class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Enter Phone"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="form_name">Message</label> <textarea id="form_message" name="form_message" class="form-control required" rows="5" placeholder="Enter Message"></textarea> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div id="g-recaptcha-error"></div> <div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="6LdY6cwUAAAAAKSr0xxxxxxxxxxx"></div> <br> <input id="form_botcheck" name="form_botcheck" class="form-control" type="hidden" value="" /> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-dark btn-theme-colored btn-flat mr-5" data-loading-text="Please wait...">Send your message</button> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-default btn-flat btn-theme-colored">Reset</button> </div> </form> <script src= 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js' ></script> <script> function submitUserForm() { var response = grecaptcha.getResponse(); if(response.length == 0) { document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-error').innerHTML = '<span style="color:red;">This field is required.</span>'; return false; } return true; } function verifyCaptcha() { document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-error').innerHTML = ''; } </script> <!-- Contact Form Validation--> <script type="text/javascript"> $("#contact_form").validate({ submitHandler: function(form) { var form_btn = $(form).find('button[type="submit"]'); var form_result_div = '#form-result'; $(form_result_div).remove(); form_btn.before('<div id="form-result" class="alert alert-success" role="alert" style="display: none;"></div>'); var form_btn_old_msg = form_btn.html(); form_btn.html(form_btn.prop('disabled', true).data("loading-text")); $(form).ajaxSubmit({ dataType: 'json', success: function(data) { if( data.status == 'true' ) { $(form).find('.form-control').val(''); } form_btn.prop('disabled', false).html(form_btn_old_msg); $(form_result_div).html(data.message).fadeIn('slow'); setTimeout(function(){ $(form_result_div).fadeOut('slow') }, 6000); } }); } }); </script>

sendmail.php