I got a fatal error on INSERT

Hello saviors
I have a table that gets users data.
Each user can have numerous rows of data.
I used it successfuly without the username column in the development process.
Now I want to add username. The column exists
I changed the code and added the first row
$username ="user7";
$ticket =$keywords[2];
$o_time = $keywords[4];
$type = $keywords[6];
$size = $keywords[8];
$item = substr($keywords[10], 0, -1);
$o_price = $keywords[12];
$s_l = $keywords[14];
$t_p = $keywords[16];
$c_time = $keywords[18];
$c_price = $keywords[20];
$profit = $keywords[28];
I also changed the insert code accordingly
I run the code and I got this error message:
Fatal error: Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1062 Duplicate entry ‘user7’ for key ‘username’ in …
Is it because when I constructed the table I added this line:
UNIQUE KEY username
(username
) ?
How Do I fix the problem ?