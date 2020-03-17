I got a fatal error on INSERT

Hello saviors

I have a table that gets users data.

Each user can have numerous rows of data.

I used it successfuly without the username column in the development process.

Now I want to add username. The column exists

I changed the code and added the first row

$username ="user7"; $ticket =$keywords[2]; $o_time = $keywords[4]; $type = $keywords[6]; $size = $keywords[8]; $item = substr($keywords[10], 0, -1); $o_price = $keywords[12]; $s_l = $keywords[14]; $t_p = $keywords[16]; $c_time = $keywords[18]; $c_price = $keywords[20]; $profit = $keywords[28];

I also changed the insert code accordingly

I run the code and I got this error message:

Fatal error: Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1062 Duplicate entry ‘user7’ for key ‘username’ in …

Is it because when I constructed the table I added this line:

UNIQUE KEY username ( username ) ?

How Do I fix the problem ?