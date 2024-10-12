I got 6 clients for my freelance web design business in one day

Hello everyone

When I started freelancing, I mostly relied on Yellow Pages and Facebook to find clients who needed websites. While it did work, I struggled with the manual hassle of jumping from one page to another and navigating between businesses to find whether they have a website or not, which took a lot of time.

Recently, I started using a platform called Webleadr. It helps you in getting specific types of web design leads in any location around the world and provides you a list of companies in a given area that either don’t have a website or are only using third-party sites like Facebook Pages or booking services as their ‘website’. It also offers many other useful features. It basically just eliminates the need for manual searching because it provides a dashboard with all the essential information about those leads and filters them based on their website in one go.

It costs only €9 to fetch 80 businesses. In the worst case, I landed just two clients (even though I believe I have decent sales skills), but from those clients, I earned €1,200. So, I spent a mere €9 to make €1,200. I kept using the platform and eventually got six clients in one day.

For those who are interested, it’s definitely worth it, and I hope this can be helpful for you. Thanks.