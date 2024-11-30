I get miniatire text or 3 dots i google charts x axis

Hello,
Here is the code for a column chart
function drawVisualization_b() {
var data = new google.visualization.DataTable();
data.addColumn('string', 'Couple');
data.addColumn('number', 'profit');
for(var i = 0; i <= datum_b.length-1 ; i++){
datum_b[i].profit=parseFloat(datum_b[i].profit);
var obj = datum_b[i];
data.addRow([obj.item, obj.profit]);
}
var options = {
title :'Profit / Loss of all traded instruments',
vAxis: {title: 'Balance', gridlines: { count: 10 }},
hAxis: {title: 'Traded Instruments ', direction: 1,
textStyle : {
fontSize: 5, color: "#000", bold: true
},
slantedText: true,
slantedTextAngle: 90},
colors:['navy'],
animation: {
duration: 1000,
easing: 'out',
startup: true},
bar: { groupWidth: '80%' },
barVisibilityThreshold :-1,
seriesType: 'bars'};
var chart = new google.visualization.ComboChart(document.getElementById('balance_div'));
chart.draw(data, options);
}//END CHART balance
Here is a screenshot of a chart with font size 5
And here is a screenshot of 2 column chatrs.
The upper with font size 5.
The lower with font size 14
I looked for a solution. I limit column number to 10 or 5. The problem remained.
horw do I get readable labels without zooming in ?