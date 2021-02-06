I get a too few arguments error

PHP
#1

Hello

Here are a call to a function
$items_l = get_all_profit($start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days);
and a function

function get_all_profit($start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days)
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT c_time, o_time, profit, hideshow, DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%m-%y') AS time
		        FROM data
				WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			    AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
				AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)				
				AND hideshow = 'hide'
				ORDER BY c_time ASC";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	    $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	    $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	    $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
		
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
}//End function

I get these errors:

  1. Fatal error: Uncaught ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function get_all_profit(), 1 passed in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_NEWֹTABLESֹ\trades_header.php on line 113 and exactly 5 expected

and
2. ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function get_all_profit(), 1 passed in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_NEWֹTABLESֹ\trades_header.php on line 113 and exactly 5 expected

Whem I call the function without agruments and the function looks like that

function get_all_profit()
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT c_time, o_time, profit, hideshow, DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%m-%y') AS time
		        FROM data
				WHERE hideshow = 'hide'
				ORDER BY c_time ASC";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->execute();
		
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
}//End function

It works well.

I have a few more functions which work well when the call to the function passes 5 variables and the function gets 5 variables so there is no problem with the variables or their values

So where is the problem?

What is the solution

#2

Perhaps no bindParam o_time?

#3

That posted function call won’t produce that error. The actual call would be with a single value, like -

$items_l = get_all_profit($start_date);

or more likely with quotes around the list of variables, resulting in a single string value -

$items_l = get_all_profit("$start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days");

Are you sure the posted code is line 113 from the correct file? Are you sure you saved/uploaded any changes made to the code?