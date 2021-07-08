I don't understand why

I don’t know why this type of music makes me want t code and type fast.
Maybe because it is fast paced and helps you establish a rhythm? Having said that, typing fast shouldn’t necessarily be your goal when it comes to coding. You probably should be striving for correctness, simplicity and readability. Typing fast typically leads to more typos, redundant code and quick made assumptions.
Of course I am making a generalization, but that is what I typically see from those who rush their code. I end up being the one debugging it.
