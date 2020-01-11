I don't understand this error in React. Possible export error?

Hello everyone

I am trying to make a private route with reactjs and router-router-dom to redirect users if they are not authenticated. But upon compiling I get the following error:

I believe the error is realating to the way I exported it but IDK

Anyways here is my code:

import React from 'react'; import { Route, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom'; export const PrivateRoute = ({ component: Component, ...rest }) => ( <Route {...rest} render={props => ( localStorage.getItem('user') ? <Component {...props} /> : <Redirect to={{ pathname: '/login', state: { from: props.location } }} /> )} /> ) export default PrivateRoute;

Any suggestions? Thank you in advance!

