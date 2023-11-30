I don't understand how this code works

const names = ["Hole-in-one!", "Eagle", "Birdie", "Par", "Bogey", "Double Bogey", "Go Home!"]; function golfScore(par, strokes) { // Only change code below this line if(strokes == 1){ return names[0] } else if(strokes <= par - 2){ return names[1] } else if(strokes == par-1){ return names[2] } else if(strokes == par){ return names[3] } else if(strokes == par + 1){ return names[4] } else if(strokes == par + 2){ return names[5] } else if(strokes >= par + 3){ return names[6] } else{ return "Change Me"; } // Only change code above this line } golfScore(5, 4);

This is code from the site freecodecamp.org, having reached this example, I don’t understand anything about how it all works, for example the first line if hits == 1, but at the same time in the value function 4 I can’t understand it at all, this is javascript