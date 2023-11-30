I don't understand how this code works

const names = ["Hole-in-one!", "Eagle", "Birdie", "Par", "Bogey", "Double Bogey", "Go Home!"];
function golfScore(par, strokes) {
// Only change code below this line
if(strokes == 1){
return names[0]
}
else if(strokes <= par - 2){
return names[1]
}
else if(strokes == par-1){
return names[2]
}
else if(strokes == par){
return names[3]
}
else if(strokes == par + 1){
return names[4]
}
else if(strokes == par + 2){
return names[5]
}
else if(strokes >= par + 3){
return names[6]
}
else{
return "Change Me";
}
// Only change code above this line
}
golfScore(5, 4);
This is code from the site freecodecamp.org, having reached this example, I don’t understand anything about how it all works, for example the first line if hits == 1, but at the same time in the value function 4 I can’t understand it at all, this is javascript