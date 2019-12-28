I don't really understand this error in React

Hello everyone,
So I imported a repo from github to my IDE and when I npm started I got this render error. Personally, I can’t find any problem with the code so I decided to ask the community here.
Thanks, Liam
Here is some image of the the error
Hello everyone,
So I imported a repo from github to my IDE and when I npm started I got this render error. Personally, I can’t find any problem with the code so I decided to ask the community here.
Thanks, Liam
Here is some image of the the error
I’m away from the PC right now, so sorry for just posting a link, but maybe this will help:
Thanks @James_Hibbard