I don't know how to use hammer.js to transition my slides

I’m using the slideshow code from here, https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_slideshow.asp , and want to use hammer.js here, https://hammerjs.github.io/recognizer-swipe/ , to be able to swipe from slide to slide. The slides are composed of text, bullet points, and images.

The basic implementation of hammer.js is found in https://codepen.io/jtangelder/pen/lgELw , where we have this code:

#myElement { background: silver; height: 300px; text-align: center; font: 30px/300px Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; }

But I don’t know how to connect it up with the HTML,

<div class="mySlides fade" id="slideone"> <div class="numbertext">1 / 3</div> <img src="img1.jpg" style="width:100%"> <div class="text">Caption Text</div> </div> <div class="mySlides fade id="slidetwo""> <div class="numbertext">2 / 3</div> <img src="img2.jpg" style="width:100%"> <div class="text">Caption Two</div> </div>

If I change #myElement { to #slideone { so it works with my format, I don’t see how hammerjs knows to go from #slideone to #slidetwo.

Can someone give me a hint? Opening hammer.js shows everything on a single line, so I’m pretty sure it’s not to be edited, https://hammerjs.github.io/dist/hammer.min.js

Above the opening body tag I have

<script src="css/hammer.js"></script>

Above the end body tag I have

<script> var myElement = document.getElementById('slideone'); // create a simple instance // by default, it only adds horizontal recognizers var mc = new Hammer(myElement); // listen to events... mc.on("panleft panright tap press", function(ev) { myElement.textContent = ev.type +" gesture detected."; }); var hammertime = new Hammer(myElement, myOptions); hammertime.on('pan', function(ev) { console.log(ev); }); </script>

How does it get from #slideone to #slidetwo? (There are ten slides in all.)