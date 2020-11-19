I created website, what now? How to add a domain?

Welcome to the forums, @bartczx.

You need to find a hosting company, purchase hosting and a domain name, and follow their instructions to upload your files. You don’t need to register the domain with the same company you use for hosting, but it might be simpler to do so if this is your first site.

This is an old document, but you might find it helpful:

FiveStepstoFindaGreatHost.pdf (126.8 KB)

There are also free hosting options such as https://www.netlify.com/, which has been recommended by a number of members here. If you choose this option, you will still need to register a domain, and you will also need to arrange email hosting, if required.