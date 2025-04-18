I created a Private Scheduling webapp. PHP mySQL. I would love some feedback

Hello,
I’m brand new here and was hoping for some feedback or input.
I just finished the first version of a simple PHP/mySQL band scheduling webapp Preformatted textand was going to start using it with my band to organize our schedule.
It is just Vanilla PHP/JavaScript/CSS
I’m curious if anyone has any criticisms or input on improvements to UI and code.
It’s on gitHub
Also, I don’t have an iPhone so I was curious how it works on safari mobile..(if anyone felt like installing it).
I have not secured it with login yet. I’m doing that next.
It is available for download and install with setup instruction.
My site is running on cPanel host.
https://github.com/tacoFiesta/Simple-PHP-mySQL-Band-Schedule
github / tacoFiesta / Simple-PHP-mySQL-Band-Schedule
I’ve never shared anything on github.
Let me know if I screwed anything up.
Also if I’m out of place I apologize.