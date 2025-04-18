I created a Private Scheduling webapp. PHP mySQL. I would love some feedback

Hello,

I’m brand new here and was hoping for some feedback or input.

I just finished the first version of a simple PHP/mySQL band scheduling webapp Preformatted textand was going to start using it with my band to organize our schedule.

It is just Vanilla PHP/JavaScript/CSS

I’m curious if anyone has any criticisms or input on improvements to UI and code.

It’s on gitHub

Also, I don’t have an iPhone so I was curious how it works on safari mobile..(if anyone felt like installing it).

I have not secured it with login yet. I’m doing that next.

It is available for download and install with setup instruction.

My site is running on cPanel host.

https://github.com/tacoFiesta/Simple-PHP-mySQL-Band-Schedule

github / tacoFiesta / Simple-PHP-mySQL-Band-Schedule

I’ve never shared anything on github.

Let me know if I screwed anything up.

Also if I’m out of place I apologize.