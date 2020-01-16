I can't connect ftp

Hi, I need some help please, I want to connect to ftp server but the problem is I need to use proxy,

FTP credentials

Address: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX username: theftpusername password: theftppassword

Then I have this proxy setup by our administrtor which can access to the ftp server

host: sample.myproxy.com port:8080

Then in my php script

$ftp_server_proxy = 'sample.myproxy.com ';

$ftp_server_proxy_port = ‘8080’;

$conn_id = ftp_connect($$ftp_server_proxy,$ftp_server_proxy_port) or die("Couldn't connect to $ftp_server");

but it looks like I am ftping the proxy, I am confuse… can someone help me on this or is there other way not using ftp_connect ?

Thank you in avdvance