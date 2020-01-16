I can't connect ftp

Hi, I need some help please, I want to connect to ftp server but the problem is I need to use proxy,
FTP credentials
Address: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX
username: theftpusername
password: theftppassword
Then I have this proxy setup by our administrtor which can access to the ftp server
host: sample.myproxy.com
port:8080
Then in my php script
$ftp_server_proxy = 'sample.myproxy.com ';
$ftp_server_proxy_port = ‘8080’;
$conn_id = ftp_connect($$ftp_server_proxy,$ftp_server_proxy_port) or die("Couldn't connect to $ftp_server");
but it looks like I am ftping the proxy, I am confuse… can someone help me on this or is there other way not using ftp_connect ?
Thank you in avdvance