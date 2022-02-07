I can't change $_SESSION value with jquery

Hello,

I wat to give users a message when they make an error on login, e.g. when they forget to fill username / password, or insert wrong username / password

I decided to use $_SESSIOn[‘login_error’] for this purpose

Initially $_SESSIOn['login_error'] = "";

A message is echoed when this variable’s value is not “”.

I want to change its value on button click but it doesn’t work

Here is the login form code:

echo '<form method="post" action="includes/login.inc.php"> <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="Username"> <input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password"> <input type="hidden" name="destination" value=" '.$directing_url.'"/> <button type="submit" name="submit">Login</button> </form> <ul> <li><a href="reset-password.php">Forgot Password</a></li> <li><a href="signup.php">Sign up</a></li> </ul>'; } ///message for pasword reset success if (isset($_GET["newpwd"])) { if ($_GET["newpwd"] == "passwordupdated"){ echo '<p class="signupsuccess">Your password has been reset</p>'; } } //code for login error message if(isset($message) && ($message !="")){ include_once 'pages/error_message.php';; }

Here is the login process code:

if(empty($_POST['username']) || empty($_POST['password'])){ $_SESSION['login_error']="Missing username and / or password"; header("Location:".$url); exit(); } else {//fields are not enpty. $username = ($_POST['username']); $password = ($_POST['password']); //Retrieve user account information for the given username $sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = :username"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); //Bind value $stmt->bindValue('username', $username); //Execute statement $stmt->execute(); $row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); print_r($row); //CHeck if username exist. if(count($row) < 1){ //If count($row) < 1 -> username doesnt exist $_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password"; header("Location:".$url); exit(); } else { //username exists. $hashedPasswordCheck = password_verify($password, $row['password']); if($hashedPasswordCheck == false){ $_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password"; header("Location:".$url); exit(); } elseif($hashedPasswordCheck == true){ //Login the user here $_SESSION['user_id'] = $row['user_id']; $_SESSION['firstname'] = $row['firstname']; $_SESSION['lastname'] = $row['lastname']; $_SESSION['username'] = $row['username']; $_SESSION['password'] = $row['password']; $_SESSION['login_error']="";

This is the error message code

<?php if(isset($message) && $message != ""){ echo '<div class="error_message">Login Error : '.$message.'<br>'; echo "<button id='error_message_button' type='submit' name='submit' class= ' '>OK</button></div>"; } ?>

And this is the jquer

$(".error_message").hide(); $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "change_value.php", data: {} }); });

change_value.php file

<?php $_SESSION['login_error'] = ""; ?>

I also tried adding this code

$("#error_message_button").click(function(){ var js_var = '<?php $_SESSION['login_error'] = "";?>'; document.write(js_var);

The $_SESSIOn value doesn’t change and I keep getting the error message on every page

What did I do wrong?

How do I change the variable value ?