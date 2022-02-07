I can't change $_SESSION value with jquery

Hello,
I wat to give users a message when they make an error on login, e.g. when they forget to fill username / password, or insert wrong username / password
I decided to use $_SESSIOn[‘login_error’] for this purpose
Initially
$_SESSIOn['login_error'] = "";
A message is echoed when this variable’s value is not “”.
I want to change its value on button click but it doesn’t work
Here is the login form code:
echo '<form method="post" action="includes/login.inc.php">
<input type="text" name="username" placeholder="Username">
<input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password">
<input type="hidden" name="destination" value=" '.$directing_url.'"/>
<button type="submit" name="submit">Login</button>
</form>
<ul>
<li><a href="reset-password.php">Forgot Password</a></li>
<li><a href="signup.php">Sign up</a></li>
</ul>';
}
///message for pasword reset success
if (isset($_GET["newpwd"])) {
if ($_GET["newpwd"] == "passwordupdated"){
echo '<p class="signupsuccess">Your password has been reset</p>';
}
}
//code for login error message
if(isset($message) && ($message !="")){
include_once 'pages/error_message.php';;
}
Here is the login process code:
if(empty($_POST['username']) || empty($_POST['password'])){
$_SESSION['login_error']="Missing username and / or password";
header("Location:".$url);
exit();
} else {//fields are not enpty.
$username = ($_POST['username']);
$password = ($_POST['password']);
//Retrieve user account information for the given username
$sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = :username";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
//Bind value
$stmt->bindValue('username', $username);
//Execute statement
$stmt->execute();
$row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
print_r($row);
//CHeck if username exist.
if(count($row) < 1){
//If count($row) < 1 -> username doesnt exist
$_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password";
header("Location:".$url);
exit();
} else { //username exists.
$hashedPasswordCheck = password_verify($password, $row['password']);
if($hashedPasswordCheck == false){
$_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password";
header("Location:".$url);
exit();
} elseif($hashedPasswordCheck == true){
//Login the user here
$_SESSION['user_id'] = $row['user_id'];
$_SESSION['firstname'] = $row['firstname'];
$_SESSION['lastname'] = $row['lastname'];
$_SESSION['username'] = $row['username'];
$_SESSION['password'] = $row['password'];
$_SESSION['login_error']="";
This is the error message code
<?php
if(isset($message) && $message != ""){
echo '<div class="error_message">Login Error : '.$message.'<br>';
echo "<button id='error_message_button' type='submit' name='submit' class= ' '>OK</button></div>";
}
?>
And this is the jquer
$(".error_message").hide();
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "change_value.php",
data: {}
});
});
change_value.php file
<?php
$_SESSION['login_error'] = "";
?>
I also tried adding this code
$("#error_message_button").click(function(){
var js_var = '<?php $_SESSION['login_error'] = "";?>';
document.write(js_var);
The $_SESSIOn value doesn’t change and I keep getting the error message on every page
What did I do wrong?
How do I change the variable value ?